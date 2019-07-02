Crystal Palace 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Crystal Palace remain one of the most solid outfits in the Premier League mid-table mix with Roy Hodgson getting a decent tune from his squad.

The Eagles have hung around the top of the bottom half for several seasons now and will be looking for a prolific goalscorer this summer to lead a charge into the top 10.

Wilfried Zaha is Hodgson’s diamond man, with their ambitions currently resting on his shoulders – but can Palace bring in reinforcements to sharpen their attacking options?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Crystal Palace’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Crystal Palace fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Everton (h)

17: Sheffield United (a)

24: Manchester United (a)

31: Aston Villa (h)

September

14: Tottenham (a)

21: Wolves (h)

28: Norwich City (h)

October

5: West Ham (a)

19: Manchester City (h)

26: Arsenal (a)

November

2: Leicester City (h)

9: Chelsea (a)

23: Liverpool (h)

30: Burnley (a)

December

4: Bournemouth (h)

7: Watford (a)

14: Brighton (h)

21: Newcastle (a)

26: West Ham (h)

28: Southampton (a)

January

1: Norwich City (a)

11: Arsenal (h)

18: Manchester City (a)

22: Southampton (h)

February

1: Sheffield United (h)

8: Everton (a)

22: Newcastle United (h)

29: Brighton (a)

March

7: Watford (h)

14: Bournemouth (a)

21: Liverpool (a)

April

4: Burnley (h)

11: Leicester City (a)

18: Chelsea (h)

25: Aston Villa (a)

May

2: Manchester United (h)

9: Wolves (a)

17: Tottenham (h)

Crystal Palace kit 2019/20

The Eagles have gone for a fresh twist on a traditional design for their home kit.

The standard blue and red stripes are back, though white streaks and trim replace the yellow from previous years.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Crystal Palace here.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

–

OUT

–

How to watch Crystal Palace games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Crystal Palace stadium facts

Name: Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,456

Location: London

Year opened: 1924

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards

Crystal Palace 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…