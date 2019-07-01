Man Utd 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Manchester United are gearing up for one of their most important seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is at the wheel from the start of the campaign following a dismal end to 2018/19.

He is the man tasked with a major rebuild and refocusing of the languishing United squad.

Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain while several key players’ contracts are winding down, giving Solskjaer plenty to weigh up ahead of the new campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man Utd’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Man Utd fixtures 2019/20

August

11: Chelsea (h) – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Wolves (a)

24: Crystal Palace (h)

31: Southampton (a)

September

14: Leicester (h)

21: West Ham (a)

28: Arsenal (h)

October

5: Newcastle (a)

19: Liverpool (h)

26: Norwich (a)

November

2: Bournemouth (a)

9: Brighton (h)

23: Sheffield United (a)

30: Aston Villa (h)

December

3: Tottenham (h)

7: Manchester City (a)

14: Everton (h)

21: Watford (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

28: Burnley (a)

January

1: Arsenal (a)

11: Norwich (h)

18: Liverpool (a)

21: Burnley (h)

February

1: Wolves (h)

8: Chelsea (a)

22: Watford (h)

29: Everton (a)

March

7: Manchester City (h)

14: Tottenham (a)

21: Sheffield United (h)

April

4: Brighton (a)

11: Bournemouth (h)

18: Aston Villa (a)

25: Southampton (h)

May

2: Crystal Palace (a)

9: West Ham (h)

17: Leicester (a)

Man Utd kit 2019/20

United have gone back to basics with their brand new kit designed by Nike.

The black gradient lines are gone, replaced by a simple black trim and shield around the badge.

Check out the new Man Utd kit for 2019/20 here.

Man Utd transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Daniel James (Swansea) – £18m

OUT

–

Check out our Man Utd transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man Utd games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man Utd stadium guide

Name: Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards

Advertisement

Man Utd 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…