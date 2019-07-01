England v New Zealand: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

England’s showdown with New Zealand is set to shape the top four as the Cricket World Cup draws to a close.

The host nation recorded a terrific victory over India on Sunday to keep qualification for the semi-finals in their own hands.

Victory for England over New Zealand guarantees a place for Eoin Morgan’s side in the knockout rounds, but a defeat would throw the tournament wide open with Pakistan lurking ominously outside the top four.

New Zealand have blown two chances in a row to secure their place in the final four, and will hope it’s third time lucky when they travel to Durham for their clash with England.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v New Zealand on TV and online.



What time is England v New Zealand ?

England v New Zealand will begin at 10:30am on Sunday 30th June 2019.

Where is England v New Zealand ?

The game will take place at the Riverside, Durham which holds up to 19,000 fans.

How to watch England v New Zealand on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in New Zealand

You can watch the match on Sky Sport and SkyGo in New Zealand.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

