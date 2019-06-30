Norwich 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Norwich stormed their way to the Championship title with a flurry of attacking football.

Advertisement

Boss Daniel Farke instilled a gung-ho mentality into his side with Teemu Pukki running riot throughout the campaign.

The Canaries now face an uphill struggle to survive in the top flight, but will enter the season full of optimism after a terrific campaign.

How will Norwich fare during their Premier League return?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Norwich’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Norwich fixtures 2019/20

August

9: Liverpool (a) – 8pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Newcastle (h)

24: Chelsea (h)

31: West Ham (a)

September

14: Manchester City (h)

21: Burnley (a)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

October

5: Aston Villa (h)

19: Bournemouth (a)

26: Manchester United (h)

November

2: Brighton (a)

9: Watford (h)

23: Everton (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

December

4: Southampton (a)

7: Sheffield United (h)

14: Leicester (a)

21: Wolves (h)

26: Aston Villa (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

January

1: Crystal Palace (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

18: Bournemouth (h)

22: Tottenham (a)

February

1: Newcastle (a)

8: Liverpool (h)

22: Wolves (a)

29: Leicester (h)

March

7: Sheffield United (a)

14: Southampton (h)

21: Everton (h)

April

4: Arsenal (a)

11: Brighton (h)

18: Watford (a)

25: West Ham (h)

May

2: Chelsea (a)

9: Burnley (h)

17: Manchester City (a)

Norwich kit 2019/20

The Canaries are yet to unveil their strip for the new season.

You won’t miss it though, with the iconic yellow and green army primed and ready for a top flight comeback.

Norwich transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Patrick Roberts (Man City) – Loan

OUT

–

How to watch Norwich games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Norwich stadium facts

Name: Carrow Road

Capacity: 27,244

Location: Norwich

Year opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

Advertisement

Norwich 2019/20 season preview

Coming soon…