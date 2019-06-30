Man Utd transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Manchester United face a summer of upheaval following a dismal end to their 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils enjoyed a searing run of form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, but they entered free-fall mode in the closing months of the campaign.

United finished sixth in the top flight and could be the only top six team to miss out on Champions League football next season if Arsenal triumph in the Europa League final.

Solskjaer faces a huge task to clear the squad of deadwood and bring in fresh faces, but who are the latest names to be linked in and out of Old Trafford?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Man Utd below.

Man Utd transfer news and rumours

IN

Joao Cancelo joined Juventus from Valencia last season but could already be on the move, with United and City circling. (Source: Record)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressed during a breakout year for Crystal Palace. United have reportedly had a £40m bid rejected for the right-back (Source: Sky Sports)

Daniel James is all-but confirmed to be a Manchester United player with a deal in principle being announced by the club. (Source: ManUtd.com)

Matthijs de Ligt has also been strongly linked with United and reports in Spain suggest they have launched an improved bid for his services. (Source: Sport)

Thomas Partey has a £43.5m release clause and could swap Atletico Madrid for United this summer. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

OUT

Juan Mata could follow Herrera out of Old Trafford after so far failing to secure a new deal. Atletico Madrid have been linked. (Source: Sport)

Man Utd transfer done deals

IN

–

OUT

–