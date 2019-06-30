When is the London Marathon 2020? How to apply, watch on TV and online

London Marathon fever may have left the capital for another year but preparations are already being made for the 2020 edition of the world-famous race.

Advertisement

The general public is busy applying for places with over 40,000 runners expected to power through 26.2 miles worth of London streets next year.

Details have already emerged for next year’s race including the official date, with broadcasting details and specific timings to be announced throughout the year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 London Marathon including date, start times, how to apply and how to watch.

When is the London Marathon 2020?

The London Marathon 2020 takes place on Sunday 26th April 2020.

The Elite Men’s race and mass race usually begin at approximately 10:00am.

How to apply for London Marathon 2020

The public ballot is now open for applications for the 2020 race.

The deadline for entering the ballot is 5:00pm on Friday 3rd May 2019.

You can also apply through a variety of specifications based on charities, running clubs, age categories or for places deferred due to injury.

For full details on the ballot, visit the official website here.

How to watch London Marathon 2020

Coverage will be available on BBC throughout the day.

In 2019, BBC1 and BBC2 shared the live broadcasts including the elite races and main race with further coverage on the BBC Red Button.

This is expected to be the case in 2020.

London Marathon 2020 route

The official 2020 route is yet to be confirmed but the marathon rarely deviates from the tried-and-tested plan.

Advertisement

For the full details on the 2019 course, visit the official website here.