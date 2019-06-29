Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Sri Lanka v West Indies: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Sri Lanka v West Indies: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Sri Lanka and West Indies go head-to-head in Cricket World Cup Match 39

Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2019

Sri Lanka face West Indies in their eighth match of the Cricket World Cup.

Advertisement

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sri Lanka v West Indies on TV and online.

What time is Sri Lanka v West Indies?

Bangladesh v Afghanistan will begin at 10:30am on Monday 1st July 2019.

Where is Sri Lanka v West Indies?

The game will take place at the Riverside, Durham which holds up to 19,000 fans.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch Sri Lanka v West Indies on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.


How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka

You can watch the match on SLRC and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in the West Indies

You can watch the match on ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean in the West Indies.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Advertisement

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

Tags

All about ICC Cricket World Cup

Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Cricket Lords

Howzat! Everything you need to know about the 2019 Cricket World Cup

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Eastbourne

Eastbourne tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Nature Valley International FREE on TV and online – BBC and Amazon schedule

F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Austrian Grand Prix live on TV?