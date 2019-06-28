Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Wimbledon 2019 draw: When is the Wimbledon draw? Is it on TV and live stream?

Wimbledon 2019 draw: When is the Wimbledon draw? Is it on TV and live stream?

The Wimbledon draw is about to take place – but when will it be made?

Wimbledon

Wimbledon excitement has peaked in the build-up to the iconic Championships.

Advertisement

The tournament kick-starts on Monday and with qualifying wrapped up for the Men’s and Women’s Singles events, the first round draw can begin.

RadioTimes.com brings you the information on how to watch the Wimbledon draw, as well as the full draw results for the first round.

When is the Wimbledon 2019 draw?

The Men’s and Women’s Singles draws will begin at 10:00am on Friday 28th June.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2019 draw

Unfortunately the draw will not be televised, but we will have the full results here as we get them.

Wimbledon draw – Men’s Singles

The first round draw will take place on Friday 28th June

Advertisement

Wimbledon draw – Women’s Singles

The first round draw will take place on Friday 28th June

Tags

All about Today at Wimbledon

Wimbledon
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2019 prize money: How much will Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Serena Williams earn?

Wayne Rooney

Watch every Wayne Rooney halfway line goal for Man Utd, Everton and DC United

Wimbledon tennis Championships, Getty, SL

Wimbledon 2019: How to watch on TV, live stream, draw, schedule, channel, prize money, tickets, start time

Wimbledon women

Wimbledon 2019: Who are the top female players? Annabel Croft says…