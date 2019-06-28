Wimbledon 2019 draw: When is the Wimbledon draw? Is it on TV and live stream?

Wimbledon excitement has peaked in the build-up to the iconic Championships.

The tournament kick-starts on Monday and with qualifying wrapped up for the Men’s and Women’s Singles events, the first round draw can begin.

RadioTimes.com brings you the information on how to watch the Wimbledon draw, as well as the full draw results for the first round.

When is the Wimbledon 2019 draw?

The Men’s and Women’s Singles draws will begin at 10:00am on Friday 28th June.

How to watch the Wimbledon 2019 draw

Unfortunately the draw will not be televised, but we will have the full results here as we get them.

Wimbledon draw – Men’s Singles

Wimbledon draw – Women’s Singles

