Liverpool transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Liverpool will be hurting after missing out on the Premier League trophy by a single point, but their behind-the-scenes preparation for 2019/20 has now started.

Advertisement

The Reds still have the Champions League final left to play, but Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be casting his eye over summer transfer targets.

The German boss has proven he can be trusted with big money after transforming Liverpool into a genuine force in world football.

Fans will be keen to keep track of the latest incomings and outgoings, but which deals are on the horizon?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Liverpool below.

Liverpool transfer news and rumours

IN

Nicolas Pepe enjoyed a terrific season with Lille as he scored 22 goals and set up 11 to catch the eye of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (Source: Metro)

Samuel Chukwueze broke into the Villarreal set-up this season and has been tipped to join as a back-up attacker (Source: Goal)

OUT

Nathaniel Clyne is likely to leave the club with West Ham and Napoli among the favourites to swoop for the £15m-rated full-back. (Source: The Sun)

Liverpool transfer done deals

IN

–

Advertisement

OUT

–