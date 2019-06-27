Wimbledon 2019: Who are the top male players? John McEnroe says…

Andy Murray may only be competing in the doubles tournament at Wimbledon 2019, but that certainly doesn’t mean the fight for the single’s title is one to skip.

Not only will veteran titans like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic appear on court but they’ll have to fend off a selection of tough and upcoming stars.

Here are the male aces to watch out for in 2019, according to tennis legend John McEnroe…

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Nationality: Canadian

Age: 18

Best Wimbledon? Debut in 2019

I really like the look of this guy. There’ll come a time when the Big Three are no longer winning all the slams and the younger guys will step up. He looks capable of doing that

Novak Djokovic

Nationality: Serbian

Age: 32

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018)

Novak is so efficient, and he’s really smart. He’s a year younger than Rafa, and he’s got more slams in him. He might even go past Rafa and Roger in career titles won.

Rafael Nadal

Nationality: Spanish

Age: 33

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2008, 2010)

With all the hustle and bustle he brings to the court, Rafa’s a bit like an updated version of Jimmy Connors. The way he plays has made all those injuries inevitable, but when he’s healthy he can beat anyone.

Alexander Zverev

Nationality: German

Age: 22

Best Wimbledon? Last 16 (2017)

He’s coached by Ivan Lendl and has had some significant victories. People have been talking for years about when he’s going to win a slam, but he’s been struggling to get over the hump. Now is the time to do it.

Roger Federer

Nationality: Swiss

Age: 37

Best Wimbledon? Champion (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

Roger is the most beautiful tennis player I’ve ever seen. For as long as he plays, he’ll have a chance of winning Wimbledon. In some ways he’s as good as ever, and in some ways he’s even better.

John McEnroe was talking to Simon Barnes