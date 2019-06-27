Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2019/20 season is already approaching, with fixtures confirmed for the upcoming year of sporting drama.

Manchester City will be hoping to record their third consecutive Premier League title, though Champions League winners Liverpool will have something to say about that.

Manchester United are in turmoil as the fresh season emerges on the horizon, Europa League winners Chelsea could soon be managerless while Arsenal will hope for improvements on their fifth-placed finish last time out.

Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party for 2019/20, and there’s more choice than ever before when it comes to watching every moment of top flight drama.

Sky Sports, Bt Sport and now Amazon Prime will all be involved in the airing of Premier League games this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the season.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

Friday 9th August

Liverpool v Norwich, 8:00pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 10th August

West Ham v Manchester City, 12:30pm – live on BT Sport

Bournemouth v Sheffield United

Burnley v Southampton

Crystal Palace v Everton

Leicester v Wolves

Watford v Brighton

Tottenham v Aston Villa, 5:30pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 11th August

Newcastle v Arsenal, 2:00pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Manchester United v Chelsea, 4:30pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 17th August

Arsenal v Burnley

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

Brighton v West Ham

Chelsea v Leicester

Everton v Watford

Manchester City v Tottenham

Norwich v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Wolves v Manchester United

Saturday 24th August

Bournemouth v Manchester City

Aston Villa v Everton

Brighton v Southampton

Liverpool v Arsenal

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Newcastle

Watford v West Ham

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 31st August

Arsenal v Tottenham

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Everton v Wolves

Leicester v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Brighton

Newcastle v Watford

Southampton v Manchester United

West Ham v Norwich

Saturday 14th September

Bournemouth v Everton

Aston Villa v West Ham

Brighton v Burnley

Liverpool v Newcastle

Manchester United v Leicester

Norwich v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

Watford v Arsenal

Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 21st September

Arsenal v Aston Villa

Burnley v Norwich

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Sheffield United

Leicester v Tottenham

Manchester City v Watford

Newcastle v Brighton

Southampton v Bournemouth

West Ham v Manchester United

Saturday 28th September

Bournemouth v West Ham

Aston Villa v Burnley

Chelsea v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Everton v Manchester City

Leicester v Newcastle

Manchester United v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Saturday 5th October

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Brighton v Tottenham

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leicester

Manchester City v Wolves

Newcastle v Manchester United

Norwich v Aston Villa

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Sheffield United

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday 19th October

Bournemouth v Norwich

Aston Villa v Brighton

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Everton v West Ham

Leicester v Burnley

Manchester United v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Watford

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 26th October

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Chelsea

Liverpool v Tottenham

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Manchester United

Southampton v Leicester

Watford v Bournemouth

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 2nd November

Bournemouth v Manchester United

Arsenal v Wolves

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brighton v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Tottenham

Manchester City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Burnley

Watford v Chelsea

West Ham v Newcastle

Saturday 9th November

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Leicester v Arsenal

Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester United v Brighton

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Norwich v Watford

Southampton v Everton

Tottenham v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 23rd November

Bournemouth v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Norwich

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Manchester United

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Tottenham

Saturday 30th November

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v West Ham

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Brighton

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Manchester City

Norwich v Arsenal

Southampton v Watford

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Wolves v Sheffield United

Tuesday 3rd December

Arsenal v Brighton, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Burnley v Manchester City, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Leicester v Watford, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Sheffield United v Newcastle, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Wolves v West Ham, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Tottenham, 8:00p – live on Amazon Prime

Wednesday 4th December

Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Southampton v Norwich, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime

Liverpool v Everton, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime

Saturday 7th December

Bournemouth v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea

Manchester City v Manchester United

Newcastle v Southampton

Norwich v Sheffield United

Tottenham v Burnley

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 14th December

Arsenal v Manchester City

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Leicester v Norwich

Liverpool v Watford

Manchester United v Everton

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Southampton v West Ham

Wolves v Tottenham

Saturday 21st December

Bournemouth v Burnley

Aston Villa v Southampton

Brighton v Sheffield United

Everton v Arsenal

Manchester City v Leicester

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Wolves

Tottenham v Chelsea

Watford v Manchester United

West Ham v Liverpool

Thursday 26th December

Bournemouth v Arsenal – live on Amazon Prime

Aston Villa v Norwich – live on Amazon Prime

Chelsea v Southampton – live on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v West Ham – live on Amazon Prime

Everton v Burnley – live on Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool – live on Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Newcastle – live on Amazon Prime

Sheffield United v Watford – live on Amazon Prime

Tottenham v Brighton – live on Amazon Prime

Wolves v Manchester City – live on Amazon Prime

Saturday 28th December

Arsenal v Chelsea

Brighton v Bournemouth

Burnley v Manchester United

Liverpool v Wolves

Manchester City v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Everton

Norwich v Tottenham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Watford v Aston Villa

West Ham v Leicester

Wednesday 1st January

Arsenal v Manchester United

Brighton v Chelsea

Burnley v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Everton

Newcastle v Leicester

Norwich v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Tottenham

Watford v Wolves

West Ham v Bournemouth

Saturday 11th January

Bournemouth v Watford

Aston Villa v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Manchester United v Norwich

Sheffield United v West Ham

Tottenham v Liverpool

Wolves v Newcastle

Saturday 18th January

Arsenal v Sheffield United

Brighton v Aston Villa

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Chelsea

Norwich v Bournemouth

Southampton v Wolves

Watford v Tottenham

West Ham v Everton

Tuesday 21st January

Bournemouth v Brighton, 7:45pm

Aston Villa v Watford, 7:45pm

Everton v Newcastle, 7:45pm

Leicester v West Ham, 7:45pm

Manchester United v Burnley, 8:00pm

Sheffield United v Manchester City, 7:45pm

Wolves v Liverpool, 7:45pm

Wednesday 22nd January

Chelsea v Arsenal, 7:45pm

Tottenham v Norwich, 7:45pm

Crystal Palace v Southampton, 8:00pm

Saturday 1st February

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Leicester v Chelsea

Liverpool v Southampton

Manchester United v Wolves

Newcastle v Norwich

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Saturday 8th February

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Brighton v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester United

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Bournemouth

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 22nd February

Arsenal v Everton

Burnley v Bournemouth

Chelsea v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Leicester v Manchester City

Liverpool v West Ham

Manchester United v Watford

Sheffield United v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Norwich

Saturday 29th February

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Everton v Manchester United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Newcastle v Burnley

Norwich v Leicester

Tottenham v Wolves

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 7th March

Arsenal v West Ham

Burnley v Tottenham

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Norwich

Southampton v Newcastle

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 14th March

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Arsenal

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Norwich v Southampton

Tottenham v Manchester United

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford

Chelsea v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Norwich v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v West Ham

Wolves v Bournemouth

Saturday 4th April

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Arsenal v Norwich

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Leicester

Manchester City v Liverpool

Sheffield United v Tottenham

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 11th April

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Watford

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Manchester United v Bournemouth

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Brighton

Southampton v Manchester City

Tottenham v Everton

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday 18th April

Bournemouth v Tottenham

Arsenal v Leicester

Aston Villa v Manchester United

Brighton v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Everton v Southampton

Manchester City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Wolves

Watford v Norwich

West Ham v Burnley

Saturday 25th April

Bournemouth v Leicester

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Brighton v Manchester City

Liverpool v Burnley

Manchester United v Southampton

Norwich v West Ham

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v Arsenal

Watford v Newcastle

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 2nd May

Arsenal v Liverpool

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v Norwich

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa

Leicester v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Bournemouth

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Brighton

West Ham v Watford

Saturday 9th May

Bournemouth v Southampton

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Brighton v Newcastle

Liverpool v Chelsea

Manchester United v West Ham

Norwich v Burnley

Sheffield United v Everton

Tottenham v Leicester

Watford v Manchester City

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 17th May

Arsenal v Watford

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Bournemouth

Leicester v Manchester United

Manchester City v Norwich

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Sheffield United

West Ham v Aston Villa

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Check out our fixture guide for every Premier League team – including fixtures, team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium details and more.