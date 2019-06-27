Eastbourne tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Nature Valley International FREE on TV and online – BBC and Amazon schedule
Eastbourne International is underway – we've rounded up everything you need to know about the TV schedule and how to watch or live stream the competition
The Eastbourne International is the usual heralding of Wimbledon with big names involved ahead of the Championships.
Eastbourne is classified as an ATP 250 event for the men, while the women’s singles event is included on the WTA calendar as a premier tournament.
Defending champion Caroline Wozniaki faces a tricky task in the competition as she enters Eastbourne as 10th seed with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty sitting in the top spot.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the action at Eastbourne in 2019.
When is Eastbourne 2019 on?
Eastbourne International 2019 starts on Sunday 23rd June 2019 and runs until Saturday 29th June.
Play begins around 11:00am each day, with the finals day kicking off around 12:30pm.
How to watch Eastbourne 2019 on TV and online
Women’s matches at Eastbourne 2019 are available on free-to-air TV via BBC throughout the tournament.
It can be live streamed via BBC iPlayer throughout the competition.
However, the men’s competition is not on BBC, meaning fans must watch extensive coverage via Amazon Prime.
Prime members can soak up the action from around midday, each day with full coverage through the competition.
Eastbourne 2019 schedule
Wednesday 26th June – from 11:00am
WTA singles; doubles quarter-finals – BBC2 from 1:00pm
ATP singles; doubles quarter-finals – Amazon Prime from 11:00am
Thursday 27th June – from 11:00am
WTA singles quarter-finals & doubles quarter-finals – BBC2 from 1:00pm
ATP singles quarter-finals & doubles semi-finals – Amazon Prime from 11:00am
Friday 28th June – from 11:00am
WTA singles semi-finals & doubles semi-finals – BBC2 from 1:00pm
ATP singles semi-finals & doubles final – Amazon Prime from 11:00am
Saturday 29th June – from 12:30pm
WTA singles & doubles final – BBC1 from 12:20pm
ATP singles final –Amazon Prime from 12:00pm
Eastbourne weather forecast – will it rain?
Wednesday: 23c – partly cloudy
Thursday: 21c – sunny
Friday: 22c – mostly sunny
Saturday: 25c – partly cloudy