Africa Cup of Nations 2019 fixtures: Watch 2019 AFCON on TV, live stream, dates, UK time

The Africa Cup of Nations returns in 2019 as the first summer edition of the biennial tournament.

Defending champions Cameroon travel to Egypt in a bid to hold onto their crown though host-nation hero Mohamed Salah will do everything he can to inspire his side to glory.

Fellow Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane will also head out for the tournament, though Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang – who shared the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot with the Reds duo – will not be at the AFCON as Gabon failed to qualify.

Fans in the UK will be desperate to soak up the action during the break between domestic seasons, and there is plenty of readily available access to all the games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

How to watch Africa Cup of Nations 2019 on TV and online in the UK

Every match of the 2019 AFCON will be shown live on Eurosport 1 and 2.

Check your current Sky, Virgin Media or BT TV package to see whether you have access to the channels. If not, fear not.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

See below for the full list of fixtures and times for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 groups

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 fixtures

All dates and times in UK time

Monday 24th June

Ivory Coast v South Africa (3:30pm)

Tunisia v Angola (6:00pm)

Mali v Mauritania (9:00pm)

Tuesday 25th June

Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau (6:00pm)

Ghana v Benin (9:00pm)

Wednesday 26th June

Nigeria v Guinea (3:30pm)

Uganda v Zimbabwe (6:00pm)

Egypt v DR Congo (9:00pm)

Thursday 27th June

Madagascar v Burundi (3:30pm)

Senegal v Algeria (6:00pm)

Kenya v Tanzania (9:00pm)

Friday 28th June

Tunisia v Mali (3:30pm)

Morocco v Ivory Coast (6:00pm)

South Africa v Namibia (9:00pm)

Saturday 29th June

Mauritania v Angola (3:30pm)

Cameroon v Ghana (6:00pm)

Benin v Guinea-Bissau (9:00pm)

Sunday 30th June

Burundi v Guinea (5:00pm)

Madagascar v Nigeria (5:00pm)

Uganda v Egypt (8:00pm)

Zimbabwe v DR Congo (8:00pm)

Monday 1st July

Namibia v Ivory Coast (5:00pm)

South Africa v Morocco (5:00pm)

Kenya v Senegal (8:00pm)

Tanzania v Algeria (8:00pm)

Tuesday 2nd July

Benin v Cameroon (5:00pm)

Guinea-Bissau v Ghana (5:00pm)

Angolo v Mali (8:00pm)

Mauritania v Morocco (8:00pm)

Friday 5th July

Group D winner v Group B/E/F third place (5:00pm)

Group A runner-up v Group C runner-up (8:00pm)

Saturday 6th July

Group B runner-up v Group F runner-up (6:00pm)

Group A winner v Group C/D/E third place (8:00pm)

Sunday 7th July

Group B winner v Group A/C/D third place (5:00pm)

Group C winner v Group A/B/F third place (8:00pm)

Monday 8th July

Group E winner v Group D runner-up (6:00pm)

Group F winner v Group E runner-up (8:00pm)

Wednesday 10th July – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 2 v R16 winner 1 (6:00pm)

R16 winner 4 v R16 winner 3 (8:00pm)

Thursday 11th July – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 7 v R16 winner 6 (6:00pm)

R16 winner 5 v R16 winner 8 (8:00pm)

Sunday 14th July – Semi-finals

QF winner 1 v QF winner 4 (5:00pm)

QF winner 3 v QF winner 2 (8:00pm)

Wednesday 17th July – Third-place play-off

SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8:00pm)

Friday 19th July – Final

SF1 winner v SF2 winner (8:00pm)