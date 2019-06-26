Eastbourne tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Nature Valley International FREE on TV and online – BBC and Amazon schedule

The Eastbourne International is the usual heralding of Wimbledon, and this year has plenty to look forward to with Andy Murray back in the fold.

The British icon had been out of action since the Australian Open in January before making his triumphant comeback at Queen’s Club.

Murray will partner up with Marcelo Melo for the doubles event, while the two singles tournaments get underway.

Eastbourne is classified as an ATP 250 event for the men, while the women’s singles event is included on the WTA calendar as a premier tournament.

Defending champion Caroline Wozniaki faces a tricky task in the competition as she enters Eastbourne as 10th seed with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty sitting in the top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the action at Eastbourne in 2019.

When is Eastbourne 2019 on?

Eastbourne International 2019 starts on Sunday 23rd June 2019 and runs until Saturday 29th June.

Play begins around 11:00am each day, with the finals day kicking off around 12:30pm.

How to watch Eastbourne 2019 on TV and online

Women’s matches at Eastbourne 2019 are available on free-to-air TV via BBC throughout the tournament.

It can be live streamed via BBC iPlayer throughout the competition.

However, the men’s competition is not on BBC, meaning fans must watch extensive coverage via Amazon Prime.

Prime members can soak up the action from around midday, each day with full coverage through the competition.

Eastbourne 2019 schedule

Tuesday 25th June – from 11:00am

WTA singles & doubles – BBC2 from 1:00pm

ATP singles & doubles – Amazon Prime from 11:00am

Wednesday 26th June – from 11:00am

WTA singles; doubles quarter-finals – BBC2 from 1:00pm

ATP singles; doubles quarter-finals – Amazon Prime from 11:00am

Thursday 27th June – from 11:00am

WTA singles quarter-finals & doubles quarter-finals – BBC2 from 1:00pm

ATP singles quarter-finals & doubles semi-finals – Amazon Prime from 11:00am

Friday 28th June – from 11:00am

WTA singles semi-finals & doubles semi-finals – BBC2 from 1:00pm

ATP singles semi-finals & doubles final – Amazon Prime from 11:00am

Saturday 29th June – from 12:30pm

WTA singles & doubles final – BBC1 from 12:20pm

ATP singles final –Amazon Prime from 12:00pm

Will Andy Murray play at Eastbourne?

Murray will partner Melo in the doubles tournament at Eastbourne after coming through Queen’s in far better condition than expected.

His display at Eastbourne is likely to determine whether he has a chance of making it at Wimbledon.

Eastbourne weather forecast – will it rain?

Tuesday: 27c – mostly sunny

Wednesday: 23c – partly cloudy

Thursday: 21c – sunny

Friday: 22c – mostly sunny

Saturday: 25c – partly cloudy