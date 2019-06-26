Copa America 2019 fixtures: Watch 2019 Copa America matches on TV, live stream, dates, UK time

Copa America has returned after a three-year gap this summer with 12 teams battling for supremacy in the South American tournament.

Brazil will host the competition for the potentially the last time during its current format.

This will be the final time the Copa America is played on odd number years, with the next tournament to be played in 2020 – and will be staged every four years – while 16 teams could be involved as opposed to 12.

The Copa America has invited ‘guest nations’ to join the usual CONMEBOL members in the tournament, meaning Japan and Qatar are among the contenders.

How to watch Copa America 2019 on TV and online in the UK

The 2019 Copa America will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and 2 throughout the tournament.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can add the channels to their existing packages for just £9.99 per month.

An annual pass is available for Sky subscribers including a discount on the 12-month deal.

The online streaming service Premier Player can also be bought independently regardless of your current TV provider so you can soak up all the action online.

See below for the full list of fixtures and times for the 2019 Copa America.

Copa America 2019 groups

Group A: Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Peru

Group B: Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Qatar

Group C: Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile, Japan

Copa America 2019 fixtures

All dates and times in UK time

Tuesday 25th June

Chile v Uruguay (00:00am)

Ecuador v Japan (00:00am)

Friday 28th June – Quarter-finals

Group A winner v Group B/C third place (1:30am)

Group A runner-up v Group B runner-up (8:00pm)

Saturday 29th June – Quarter-finals

Group B winner v Group C runner-up (0:00am)

Group C winner v Group A/B third place (8:00pm)

Wednesday 3rd July – Semi-finals

QF1 winner v QF2 winner (1:30am)

Thursday 4th July – Semi-finals

QF3 winner v QF4 winner (1:30am)

Saturday 6th July – Third-place play-off

SF1 loser v SF2 loser (8:00pm)

Sunday 7th July – Final

SF1 winner v SF2 winner