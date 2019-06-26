Chelsea transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Chelsea face a nervy summer after being slapped with a two-window transfer ban, while they could be set to lose key players.

Advertisement

The Blues were hit with the sanctions after breaching rules relating to signing minors.

The west London club will continue to fight to overturn the ban, but it looks increasingly likely the restrictions will stick.

Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi are likely to be recalled to the first team squad, while Gonzalo Higuain’s future remains unknown as the club work out whether a clause in his loan deal can be triggered during the embargo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Chelsea below.

Chelsea transfer news and rumours

IN

Edinson Cavani has been tipped to leave PSG this summer with Chelsea among those at the front of the queue if their transfer ban is delayed. (Source: The Sun)

OUT

Willian could join Barcelona in a relatively cut-price deal if the Blues decide to cash in before his contract expires in 2020. (Source: The Sun)

Marcos Alonso has been linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid following increased scrutiny over his place in the first team. (Source: The Sun)

Chelsea transfer done deals

IN

Christian Pulisic (from Dortmund) – £54m

Advertisement

OUT

Eden Hazard (to Real Madrid) – Up to £150m