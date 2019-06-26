Accessibility Links

  4. Chelsea kit 2019/20: First pictures of new Chelsea shirt – home kit unveiled

Chelsea kits have been revealed ahead of the 2019/20 season – RadioTimes.com has all the details

Chelsea home kit

Chelsea ended the 2018/19 season with a flourish as Maurizio Sarri’s men lifted the Europa League trophy.

The Blues also clawed their way to third in the Premier League despite a turbulent campaign.

However, the rocky times don’t appear to be over yet as Sarri is strongly tipped to join Juventus and Eden Hazard is edging closer to a mega-money Real Madrid deal.

The club have snapped up Christian Pulisic from Dortmund but a transfer embargo will prevent any more incomings at Stamford Bridge, meaning youngsters could be given a chance to wear the shirt.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Chelsea kits for 2019/20.

Our editorial is completely independent. We may receive commission when you buy products or services linked from this page, but this never affects what we write about.

Chelsea home kit 2019/20

Nike have gone bold with their striking new effort for Chelsea.

Last season saw thin white and red slashes adorn the famous blue jerseys, now Nike look like they’ve taken a sharpie to it.

Stamford Bridge is the inspiration for the bold look with the stadium’s beams, supports and architecture used to create a dazzling effect.

Chelsea home kit

Chelsea away kit 2019/20

TBC

Chelsea third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Chelsea kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Chelsea kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Chelsea club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Chelsea 2019/20 home kit on Amazon.

