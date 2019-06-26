When does Andy Murray play next? What time will Murray play at Eastbourne?

Andy Murray is aiming for a second doubles title in a week when he begins his competition at Eastbourne.

The British superstar returned to professional tennis for the first time since the Australian Open when he stole the show at Queen’s Club last week.

Murray triumphed in the doubles event alongside Feliciano Lopez and will go into the Eastbourne tournament brimming with confidence.

Marcelo Melo is partnering Murray instead of Lopez for the pre-Wimbledon tournament, but how will they fare?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Andy Murray’s upcoming schedule.

When does Andy Murray play next?

Murray is partnering Marcelo Melo in the doubles event at Eastbourne.

Next match: Andy Murray and Marcelo Melo v Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal

Date: Tuesday 25th June – Time: From 4:00pm

Round: Eastbourne International, Men’s doubles, Round of 16

How to watch Andy Murray live at Eastbourne

RadioTimes.com has rounded up a full guide on how to watch the action at Eastbourne.

Only women’s matches will be shown on BBC, meaning fans must tune in to Amazon to watch Murray and the men’s action.

For the full schedule – including when and how to watch Murray in action – check out our Eastbourne TV guide.

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

Murray came through Queen’s in far better condition than expected, and ended up walking away with the trophy.

His display at Eastbourne is likely to determine whether he will make it at Wimbledon, but everything is pointing towards an emotional return to SW19 for Murray.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

Murray has triumphed at Wimbledon twice (2013, 2016) despite playing in the era of all-time tennis legends, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He became the first British man to win the singles title at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936.

Murray also won an Olympic gold medal at the All-England Club in 2012.