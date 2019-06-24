Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2019/20 season is already approaching, with fixtures confirmed for the upcoming year of sporting drama.
Manchester City will be hoping to record their third consecutive Premier League title, though Champions League winners Liverpool will have something to say about that.
Manchester United are in turmoil as the fresh season emerges on the horizon, Europa League winners Chelsea could soon be managerless while Arsenal will hope for improvements on their fifth-placed finish last time out.
Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party for 2019/20, and there’s more choice than ever before when it comes to watching every moment of top flight drama.
Sky Sports, Bt Sport and now Amazon Prime will all be involved in the airing of Premier League games this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Friday 9th August
Liverpool v Norwich, 8:00pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 10th August
West Ham v Manchester City, 12:30pm – live on BT Sport
Bournemouth v Sheffield United
Burnley v Southampton
Crystal Palace v Everton
Leicester v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Tottenham v Aston Villa, 5:30pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Sunday 11th August
Newcastle v Arsenal, 2:00pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Manchester United v Chelsea, 4:30pm – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 17th August
Arsenal v Burnley
Aston Villa v Bournemouth
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leicester
Everton v Watford
Manchester City v Tottenham
Norwich v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Wolves v Manchester United
Saturday 24th August
Bournemouth v Manchester City
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Southampton
Liverpool v Arsenal
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Leicester
Tottenham v Newcastle
Watford v West Ham
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 31st August
Arsenal v Tottenham
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Sheffield United
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Everton v Wolves
Leicester v Bournemouth
Manchester City v Brighton
Newcastle v Watford
Southampton v Manchester United
West Ham v Norwich
Saturday 14th September
Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Burnley
Liverpool v Newcastle
Manchester United v Leicester
Norwich v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 21st September
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Burnley v Norwich
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Sheffield United
Leicester v Tottenham
Manchester City v Watford
Newcastle v Brighton
Southampton v Bournemouth
West Ham v Manchester United
Saturday 28th September
Bournemouth v West Ham
Aston Villa v Burnley
Chelsea v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Norwich
Everton v Manchester City
Leicester v Newcastle
Manchester United v Arsenal
Sheffield United v Liverpool
Tottenham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Saturday 5th October
Arsenal v Bournemouth
Brighton v Tottenham
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leicester
Manchester City v Wolves
Newcastle v Manchester United
Norwich v Aston Villa
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Sheffield United
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Saturday 19th October
Bournemouth v Norwich
Aston Villa v Brighton
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Everton v West Ham
Leicester v Burnley
Manchester United v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Watford
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 26th October
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Chelsea
Liverpool v Tottenham
Manchester City v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Manchester United
Southampton v Leicester
Watford v Bournemouth
West Ham v Sheffield United
Saturday 2nd November
Bournemouth v Manchester United
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brighton v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Tottenham
Manchester City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Burnley
Watford v Chelsea
West Ham v Newcastle
Saturday 9th November
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Leicester v Arsenal
Liverpool v Manchester City
Manchester United v Brighton
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Norwich v Watford
Southampton v Everton
Tottenham v Sheffield United
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 23rd November
Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Brighton v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Norwich
Manchester City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Manchester United
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Tottenham
Saturday 30th November
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v West Ham
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Brighton
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Manchester City
Norwich v Arsenal
Southampton v Watford
Tottenham v Bournemouth
Wolves v Sheffield United
Tuesday 3rd December
Arsenal v Brighton, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Burnley v Manchester City, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Watford, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Newcastle, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Wolves v West Ham, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Tottenham, 8:00p – live on Amazon Prime
Wednesday 4th December
Chelsea v Aston Villa 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Southampton v Norwich, 7:45pm – live on Amazon Prime
Liverpool v Everton, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, 8:00pm – live on Amazon Prime
Saturday 7th December
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brighton v Wolves
Everton v Chelsea
Manchester City v Manchester United
Newcastle v Southampton
Norwich v Sheffield United
Tottenham v Burnley
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 14th December
Arsenal v Manchester City
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Leicester v Norwich
Liverpool v Watford
Manchester United v Everton
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Tottenham
Saturday 21st December
Bournemouth v Burnley
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brighton v Sheffield United
Everton v Arsenal
Manchester City v Leicester
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Wolves
Tottenham v Chelsea
Watford v Manchester United
West Ham v Liverpool
Thursday 26th December
Bournemouth v Arsenal – live on Amazon Prime
Aston Villa v Norwich – live on Amazon Prime
Chelsea v Southampton – live on Amazon Prime
Crystal Palace v West Ham – live on Amazon Prime
Everton v Burnley – live on Amazon Prime
Leicester v Liverpool – live on Amazon Prime
Manchester United v Newcastle – live on Amazon Prime
Sheffield United v Watford – live on Amazon Prime
Tottenham v Brighton – live on Amazon Prime
Wolves v Manchester City – live on Amazon Prime
Saturday 28th December
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brighton v Bournemouth
Burnley v Manchester United
Liverpool v Wolves
Manchester City v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Everton
Norwich v Tottenham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Watford v Aston Villa
West Ham v Leicester
Wednesday 1st January
Arsenal v Manchester United
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Everton
Newcastle v Leicester
Norwich v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Tottenham
Watford v Wolves
West Ham v Bournemouth
Saturday 11th January
Bournemouth v Watford
Aston Villa v Manchester City
Chelsea v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Brighton
Leicester v Southampton
Manchester United v Norwich
Sheffield United v West Ham
Tottenham v Liverpool
Wolves v Newcastle
Saturday 18th January
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Brighton v Aston Villa
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Manchester United
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Chelsea
Norwich v Bournemouth
Southampton v Wolves
Watford v Tottenham
West Ham v Everton
Tuesday 21st January
Bournemouth v Brighton, 7:45pm
Aston Villa v Watford, 7:45pm
Everton v Newcastle, 7:45pm
Leicester v West Ham, 7:45pm
Manchester United v Burnley, 8:00pm
Sheffield United v Manchester City, 7:45pm
Wolves v Liverpool, 7:45pm
Wednesday 22nd January
Chelsea v Arsenal, 7:45pm
Tottenham v Norwich, 7:45pm
Crystal Palace v Southampton, 8:00pm
Saturday 1st February
Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
Leicester v Chelsea
Liverpool v Southampton
Manchester United v Wolves
Newcastle v Norwich
Tottenham v Manchester City
Watford v Everton
West Ham v Brighton
Saturday 8th February
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Tottenham
Brighton v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester United
Everton v Crystal Palace
Manchester City v West Ham
Norwich v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Bournemouth
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 22nd February
Arsenal v Everton
Burnley v Bournemouth
Chelsea v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Leicester v Manchester City
Liverpool v West Ham
Manchester United v Watford
Sheffield United v Brighton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Norwich
Saturday 29th February
Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Everton v Manchester United
Manchester City v Arsenal
Newcastle v Burnley
Norwich v Leicester
Tottenham v Wolves
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 7th March
Arsenal v West Ham
Burnley v Tottenham
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Manchester United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Norwich
Southampton v Newcastle
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 14th March
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Arsenal
Everton v Liverpool
Manchester City v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Norwich v Southampton
Tottenham v Manchester United
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 21st March
Burnley v Watford
Chelsea v Manchester City
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Manchester United v Sheffield United
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Tottenham v West Ham
Wolves v Bournemouth
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Norwich
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Leicester
Manchester City v Liverpool
Sheffield United v Tottenham
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Watford
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Manchester United v Bournemouth
Newcastle v West Ham
Norwich v Brighton
Southampton v Manchester City
Tottenham v Everton
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham
Arsenal v Leicester
Aston Villa v Manchester United
Brighton v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Everton v Southampton
Manchester City v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Wolves
Watford v Norwich
West Ham v Burnley
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Manchester City
Liverpool v Burnley
Manchester United v Southampton
Norwich v West Ham
Sheffield United v Chelsea
Tottenham v Arsenal
Watford v Newcastle
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 2nd May
Arsenal v Liverpool
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v Norwich
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Everton v Aston Villa
Leicester v Sheffield United
Manchester City v Bournemouth
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Brighton
West Ham v Watford
Saturday 9th May
Bournemouth v Southampton
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Newcastle
Liverpool v Chelsea
Manchester United v West Ham
Norwich v Burnley
Sheffield United v Everton
Tottenham v Leicester
Watford v Manchester City
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 17th May
Arsenal v Watford
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v Manchester United
Manchester City v Norwich
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Sheffield United
West Ham v Aston Villa
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
