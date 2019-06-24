Accessibility Links

Man City transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Full round-up of Man City transfer news ahead of the 2019/20 season

Manchester City may have stormed their way to another Premier League trophy, but their blistering season will not stop more investment this summer.

City will be delighted with their unprecedented domestic treble, but perfectionist Pep Guardiola will  be desperate to bring the Champions League trophy to the blue half of Manchester in 2019/20.

It remains to be seen how busy Guardiola will be in the transfer market, but he may need to dip into his wallet to fund a replacement for iconic captain Vincent Kompany.

Other experienced City heroes David Silva and Sergio Aguero won’t have many years left in the tank, and Guardiola will always be keen to round out his squad with worldwide prodigies, but will any arrive this summer?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Man City below.

Man City transfer rumours

IN

Rodrigo has only been with Atletico Madrid for a season but the 22-year-old has already asked to leave with a £65m release clause in his contract. (Source: The Sun)

Joao Cancelo is close to joining City in a £52m deal from Juventus despite interest from Manchester United. (Source: Record)

Joao Felix is a Benfica wonderkid at the centre of a battle between the two Manchester clubs – though City are reportedly closest to sealing a deal. (Source: The Sun)

OUT

Nicolas Otamendi has been linked with Atletico Madrid, West Ham and Wolves despite Kompany leaving City in the market for a new centre-back. (Source: Daily Mail)

Leroy Sane continues to be linked with a mega move back to the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich interested. (Source: The Sun)

Man City transfer done deals

IN

Zack Steffen (from Columbus Crew) – £7.2m

OUT

Vincent Kompany (to Anderlecht) – Free transfer (player/manager)

