FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 fixtures: Watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, channel, date, time, groups – when do England play?

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is fast-approaching with 24 of the finest teams on the planet jetting out to France to battle for supremacy.

England will be led into the competition by Phil Neville and are dark horses going into the competition.

Defending champions USA are the favourites to triumph with France and Germany joining the Lionesses in the chasing pack.

Fans will be able to tune in to every match with live, free and uninterrupted coverage throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

What channel is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 on?

Fans can tune in to watch the Women’s World Cup for free across a range of BBC platforms.

For TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all boast live coverage throughout the tournament.

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For specific details on which fixtures are available to watch, check out the comprehensive fixture list below.

FIFA Women’s World Cup groups

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

FIFA Women’s World Cup fixtures

All kick-offs are in UK time. Further TV information will be released for knockout rounds.

Wednesday 19 June

Japan v England (8:00pm) BBC1

Japan v England match preview, how to watch, TV and online, prediction

Scotland v Argentina (8:00pm) BBC4

Scotland v Argentina match preview, how to watch, TV and online, prediction

Thursday 20 June

Cameroon v New Zealand (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Netherlands v Canada (5:00pm) BBC online

Sweden v USA (8:00pm) BBC4

Thailand v Chile (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Saturday 22 June – Round of 16

Germany (Group B winner) v Nigeria (Group A third place) (4:30pm) BBC2 – Germany win 3-0

Norway (Group A runner-up) v Australia (Group C runner-up) (8:00pm) – Norway win 4-1 on penalties (1-1 AET)

Sunday 23 June – Round of 16

England (Group D winner) v Cameroon (Group E third place) (4:30pm on BBC1)

France (Group A winner) v Brazil (Group C third place) (8:00pm)

Monday 24 June – Round of 16

Spain (Group B runner-up) v US (Group F winner) (5:00pm)

Sweden (Group F runner-up) v Sweden (Group E runner-up) (8:00pm)

Tuesday 25 June – Round of 16

Italy (Group C winner) v China (Group B third place) (5:00pm)

Netherlands (Group E winner) v Japan (Group D runner-up) (8:00pm)

Thursday 27 June – Quarter-finals

Norway v R16 winner 3 (8:00pm)

Friday 28 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 4 v R16 winner 5 (8:00pm) BBC4

Saturday 29 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 7 v R16 winner 8 (8:00pm)

Germany v R16 winner 6 (5:30pm)

Tuesday 2 July – Semi-finals

QF winner 1 v QF winner 2 (8:00pm)

Wednesday 3 July – Semi-finals

QF winner 3 v QF winner 4 (8:00pm)

Saturday 6 July – Third-place play-off

SF loser 1 v SF loser 2 (4:00pm) BBC2

Sunday 7 July – Final

SF winner 1 v SF winner 2 (4:00pm) BBC1