Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 fixtures: Watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, channel, date, time, groups – when do England play?

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 fixtures: Watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, channel, date, time, groups – when do England play?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup gets under way this summer. RadioTimes.com has rounded up all of the information you need to know

Women's World Cup 2019 trophy

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is fast-approaching with 24 of the finest teams on the planet jetting out to France to battle for supremacy.

Advertisement

England will be led into the competition by Phil Neville and are dark horses going into the competition.

Defending champions USA are the favourites to triumph with France and Germany joining the Lionesses in the chasing pack.

Fans will be able to tune in to every match with live, free and uninterrupted coverage throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

What channel is the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 on?

Fans can tune in to watch the Women’s World Cup for free across a range of BBC platforms.

For TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all boast live coverage throughout the tournament.

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For specific details on which fixtures are available to watch, check out the comprehensive fixture list below.

FIFA Women’s World Cup groups

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

FIFA Women’s World Cup fixtures

All kick-offs are in UK time. Further TV information will be released for knockout rounds.

Wednesday 19 June

Japan v England (8:00pm) BBC1

Japan v England match preview, how to watch, TV and online, prediction

Scotland v Argentina (8:00pm) BBC4

Scotland v Argentina match preview, how to watch, TV and online, prediction

Thursday 20 June

Cameroon v New Zealand (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Netherlands v Canada (5:00pm) BBC online

Sweden v USA (8:00pm) BBC4

Thailand v Chile (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Saturday 22 June – Round of 16

Germany (Group B winner) v Nigeria (Group A third place) (4:30pm) BBC2 – Germany win 3-0

Norway (Group A runner-up) v Australia (Group C runner-up) (8:00pm) – Norway win 4-1 on penalties (1-1 AET)

Sunday 23 June – Round of 16

England (Group D winner) v Cameroon (Group E third place) (4:30pm on BBC1)

France (Group A winner) v Brazil (Group C third place) (8:00pm)

Monday 24 June – Round of 16

Spain (Group B runner-up) v US (Group F winner) (5:00pm)

Sweden (Group F runner-up) v Sweden (Group E runner-up) (8:00pm)

Tuesday 25 June – Round of 16

Italy (Group C winner) v  China (Group B third place) (5:00pm)

Netherlands (Group E winner) v Japan (Group D runner-up) (8:00pm)

Thursday 27 June – Quarter-finals

Norway v R16 winner 3 (8:00pm)

Friday 28 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 4 v R16 winner 5 (8:00pm) BBC4

Saturday 29 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 7 v R16 winner 8 (8:00pm)

Germany v R16 winner 6 (5:30pm)

Tuesday 2 July – Semi-finals

QF winner 1 v QF winner 2 (8:00pm)

Wednesday 3 July – Semi-finals

QF winner 3 v QF winner 4 (8:00pm)

Saturday 6 July – Third-place play-off

SF loser 1 v SF loser 2  (4:00pm) BBC2

Advertisement

Sunday 7 July – Final

SF winner 1 v SF winner 2 (4:00pm) BBC1

Tags

All about Live Women's International Football

Women's World Cup 2019 trophy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Cricket Lords

Howzat! Everything you need to know about the 2019 Cricket World Cup

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: A replica Ashes urn is pictured in front of the scoreboard during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Ashes 2019: How to watch The Ashes 2019 – TV channel, live stream, schedule, dates, times, highlights

Man City Huddersfield

When does the Premier League 2019/20 season start? Date, fixtures release, how to watch