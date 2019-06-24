England v Australia: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

England face Australia in one of the biggest matches of the Cricket World Cup so far on Tuesday.

The host nation sits fourth in the overall standings following a shock defeat to Sri Lanka and will be desperate to bounce back with a crucial victory over Australia.

Eoin Morgan’s side have recorded the best net run rate of any team in the tournament, and their staggering batting display against Afghanistan caught the attention of teams across the competition.

However, England will need to keep their focus and up their game following the Sri Lanka wobble.

Australia have lost one fewer game than England and sit second in the table after logging an efficient, if not spectacular tournament so far.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

What time is England v Australia?

England v Australia will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday 25th June 2019.

Where is England v Australia?

The game will take place at Lord’s, London, which holds up to 30,000 fans.

How to watch England v Australia on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 9:30am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Australia

You can watch the match on Fox Sports and 9GEM in Australia.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.