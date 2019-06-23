Wimbledon 2019: How to watch on TV, live stream, schedule, prize money, tickets

Wimbledon is fast-approaching with the biggest names in tennis gearing up for a big fortnight in SW19.

Defending singles champions Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber will be determined to hang onto their crowns, but the former faces stiff competition in the men’s game.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic continue to breathe down Djokovic’s neck, while Kerber faces a tough battle in the fluid, ever-changing women’s game.

For Wimbledon fans, it’s never too early to start planning ahead of the legendary tennis tournament — whether you’re determined to beat the crowds this year and secure a ticket, or if you’re hoping to catch a nail-biting final in front of the telly with a pot of strawberries and cream on your lap.

RadioTimes.com has your complete guide to Wimbledon 2019 below – including dates, tickets, prize money and how to watch the tournament on TV and online.

When is Wimbledon 2019?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 1st July — Sunday 14th July 2019.

Key dates include:

Qualifying: Monday 25th June – Thursday 28th June.

Women’s Singles Final – Saturday 13th July

Men’s Singles Final – Sunday 14th July.

Where does Wimbledon take place?

The Grand Slam has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877.

Centre Court, the main court during The Championships and perhaps the world’s most famous tennis court, is only in regular use during the two weeks of the year that the tournament takes place.

It’s also where the Royal Box is situated — and where you’re most likely to spot famous faces in the crowd…

How to watch Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK

Wimbledon 2019 will continue to be broadcast by the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in addition to Today at Wimbledon which will provide nightly match analysis and catch-ups over the fortnight.

Last year Eurosport and Amazon Prime subscribers could watch highlights online, while real Wimbledon fans could access interviews and behind-the-scenes action on Wimbledon YouTube channel.

How to watch Wimbledon 2019 live in the US

Wimbledon will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the US. Timings for the matches have yet to be released but in previous years the Men’s Final has started at 2pm (UK time) or 9am (ET) in the US.

Broadcast details for other countries around the world can be found here.

Wimbledon prize money 2019

Although the final figures for 2019 have yet to be released, this year’s winners will not be going home short-changed.

Last year, the winners of the Men’s and Women’s singles titles won £2.25million each.

Will Andy Murray play at Wimbledon?

Murray is clearly in pain, but one final appearance at Wimbledon would provide quite the send-off for one of Britain’s finest ever sportsmen.

However, as much as fans would love to see him one more time at SW19, Murray won’t be swayed by sentimentality, as seen throughout his career.

He will only feature at Wimbledon if he is fit to do so, and early reports suggest he will not be fit enough to compete in the singles event.

If he comes through Queen’s Club unscathed, he may enter the doubles competition at Wimbledon, but don’t expect fireworks from the Scottish star.

Wimbledon tickets 2019

There are a variety of methods to get Wimbledon tickets, but be warned — it’s very competitive.

Most are allocated via a public ballot open 1st September to 31st December, so if you missed out for this year’s championships, you might want to make a note in your diary for Wimbledon 2020 tickets.

Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

Wimbledon packages are also available via Radio Times Travel — you can purchase them here.

If you were unsuccessful in your ballot application, never fear — according to the official Wimbledon site, tickets may be reallocated as late as July 2019.

Ticketmaster also sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details.

In addition, there’s The Queue. A limited number of tickets for the day’s play are available each morning, but be prepared — you may need to camp overnight in order to secure the sought-after tickets. A full guide can be found here.

Who won Wimbledon in 2018?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic

Women’s Singles: Angelique Kerber

Men’s Doubles: Mike Bryan and Jack Sock

Women’s Doubles: Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková