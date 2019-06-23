Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Newcastle face an uncertain future with the coming weeks set to be make-or-break for their chances in 2019/20.

Rafael Benitez’s contract expires on 30th June and talks appear to have stalled following months of speculation.

Amid the uncertainty over Benitez, owner Mike Ashley is reportedly in talks to sell the club to Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan.

The picture should be much clearer by the time pre-season gets underway, but until then, Newcastle fans must endure a tense wait for answers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Newcastle fixtures 2019/20

August

11: Arsenal (h) – 2pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Norwich (a)

24: Tottenham (a)

31: Watford (h)

September

14: Liverpool (a)

21: Brighton (h)

28: Leicester (a)

October

5: Manchester United (h)

19: Chelsea (a)

26: Wolves (h)

November

2: West Ham (a)

9: Bournemouth (h)

23: Aston Villa (a)

30: Manchester City (h)

December

3: Sheffield United (a)

7: Southampton (h)

14: Burnley (a)

21: Crystal Palace (h)

26: Manchester United (a)

28: Everton (h)

January

1: Leicester (h)

11: Wolves (a)

18: Chelsea (h)

21: Everton (a)

February

1: Norwich (h)

8: Arsenal (a)

22: Crystal Palace (a)

29: Burnley (h)

March

7: Southampton (a)

14: Sheffield United (h)

21: Aston Villa (h)

April

4: Bournemouth (a)

11: West Ham (h)

18: Manchester City (a)

25: Watford (a)

May

2: Tottenham (h)

9: Brighton (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

Newcastle kit 2019/20

The Magpies are yet to unveil their new kit for the 2019/20 season but – shock horror – our sources tell us the new effort will feature black and white stripes.

Puma will deliver another fresh batch of shirts imminently, and we’ll have the first pictures once they are unveiled.

Newcastle transfer news

IN

OUT

How to watch Newcastle games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Newcastle stadium facts

Name: St. James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Newcastle 2019/20 season preview

