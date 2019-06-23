Eastbourne tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Nature Valley International FREE on TV and online

The Eastbourne International is the usual heralding of Wimbledon, and this year has more at stake with Andy Murray back in the fold.

Advertisement

The British icon had been out of action since the Australian Open in January before making his comeback at Queen’s Club.

Murray will partner up for the doubles event, while the two singles tournaments get underway.

Eastbourne is classified as an ATP 250 event for the men, while the women’s singles event is included on the WTA calendar as a premier tournament.

Defending champion Caroline Wozniaki faces a tricky task in the competition as she enters Eastbourne as 10th seed with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty sitting in the top spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the action at Eastbourne in 2019.

When is Eastbourne 2019 on?

Eastbourne International 2019 starts on Sunday 23rd June 2019 and runs until Saturday 29th June.

Play begins around 11:00am each day, with the finals day kicking off around 12:30pm.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch Eastbourne 2019 on TV and online

Eastbourne 2019 is available on free-to-air TV via BBC throughout the tournament.

It can be live streamed via BBC iPlayer throughout the competition.

Eastbourne 2019 schedule

Sunday 23rd June – from 11:00am

WTA Main draw singles

Monday 24th June – from 11:00am

BBC2 from 1:45pm

WTA Main draw singles & doubles

ATP Main draw singles & doubles

Tuesday 25th June – from 11:00am

BBC2 from 1:00pm

WTA Main draw singles & doubles

ATP Main draw singles & doubles

Wednesday 26th June – from 11:00am

BBC2 from 1:00pm

WTA Main draw singles; Main draw doubles quarter-finals

ATP Main draw singles; Main draw doubles quarter-finals

Thursday 27th June – from 11:00am

BBC2 from 1:00pm

WTA Main draw singles & doubles quarter-finals

ATP Main draw singles quarter-finals & doubles semi-finals

Friday 28th June – from 11:00am

BBC2 from 1:00pm

WTA Main draw singles & doubles semi-finals

ATP Main draw singles semi-finals & doubles final

Saturday 29th June – from 12:30pm

BBC1 from 12:20pm

WTA singles final

ATP singles final

WTA doubles final

Amazon Prime – from 1:00pm

Will Andy Murray play at Eastbourne?

Murray is set to partner Marcelo Melo in the doubles tournament at Easatbourne if he comes through Queen’s unscathed.

His display at Eastbourne is likely to determine whether he has a chance of making it at Wimbledon.

Eastbourne weather forecast – will it rain?

Sunday: 27c – mostly cloudy

Monday: 27c – scattered showers

Tuesday: 31c – isolated thunderstorms

Wednesday: 29c – partly cloudy

Thursday: 28c – mostly sunny

Friday: 20c – partly cloudy

Advertisement

Saturday: 18c – partly cloudy