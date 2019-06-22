Tour de France 2019: Watch on TV, live stream, start time, route map, prize money

The Tour de France is set for its 106th run with riders from around the world gathering to prove their worth in the saddle.

Advertisement

Defending champion Geraint Thomas will hope for back-to-back success but faces stiff competition from other top contenders in the field.

Fellow Team INEOS rider Chris Froome missed the Giro d’Italia in order to fully focus on the Tour de France, but has now been ruled out of the big event following a major crash in training left him with a broken leg.

Colombian stars Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Uran will hope to make an impact this year while Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin are also among the early favourites to make a charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tour de France 2019 – plus route and prize money information.

When is the Tour de France 2019

The event gets underway on Saturday 6th July and runs until Sunday 28th July.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

How to watch the Tour de France 2019

You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with a highlights show on the night of every stage.

Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.

Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Tour de France TV schedule

All UK time. Coverage details to be updated once confirmed.

Stage 1 – Saturday 6th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:45am-4:15pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 2 – Sunday 7th July

Eurosport

Live: 1:15pm-4:00pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 3 – Monday 8th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:00am-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 4 – Tuesday 9th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:00am-4:45pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 5 – Wednesday 10th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:00pm-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 6 – Thursday 11th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:45am-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 7 – Friday 12th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:00am-4:15pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 8 – Saturday 13th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:45am-4:30pm

Highlights: 11:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 9 – Sunday 14th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:45am-4:45pm

Highlights: 8:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 10 – Tuesday 16th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:00am-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 11 – Wednesday 17th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:15pm-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 12 – Thursday 18th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:30am-4:45pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 13 – Friday 19th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:45pm-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 14 – Saturday 20th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:00pm-4:30pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 15 – Sunday 21st July

Eurosport

Live: 10:45am-4:30pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 16 – Tuesday 23rd July

Eurosport

Live: 12:00pm-4:45pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 17 – Wednesday 24th July

Eurosport

Live: 11:00am-4:45pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 18 – Thursday 25th July

Eurosport

Live: 10:00am-4:45pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 19 – Friday 26th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:30pm-4:45pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 20 – Saturday 27th July

Eurosport

Live: 12:15-5:00pm

Highlights: 11:00pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Stage 21 – Sunday 28th July

Eurosport

Live: 4:45pm-8:45pm

Highlights: 10:30pm

ITV4

Live: TBC

Highlights: TBC

Tour de France 2019 route

The Grand Depart will take place in Brussels for just the second time in 106 editions of the race.

Riders will cross the Belgian border into France on the third day before drifting to the east of the country.

The group will cycle south-west through the heart of France before reaching the southernmost point of the route, Tourmalet.

From here, riders will head back to the eastern border before flying up to Rambouillet for one final stage which will finish up at the Champ-Elysees in Paris.

For more details, check out Bike Radar’s comprehensive guide to the Tour de France route.

Tour de France 2019 prize money

A total prize money pot of £2million (€2.3m) is on offer for riders competing in the Tour de France this year.

The winner of the individual general classification will earn approximately £445k (€500k) for triumphing in the iconic competition.

Advertisement

The remainder of the prize money will be divided between riders based on their finishing position, though exact figures are yet to be confirmed.