Southampton kit 2019/20: First pictures of new Southampton shirt – home, away, third kit unveiled

Southampton kits have been revealed ahead of the 2019/20 season – RadioTimes.com has all the details

Southampton third kit

Southampton will have their sights set on moving up the Premier League in 2019/20 following a dismal pair of seasons.

The Saints enjoyed four consecutive top-eight finishes before being sucked into the relegation mire.

Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will benefit from a full pre-season to prepare his side, who will rock an all-new set of vibrant kits for the campaign ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Southampton kits for 2019/20.

Southampton home kit 2019/20

Under Armour have not held back when it comes to producing bold new looks for Southampton.

Their fourth effort sees the red and white stripes thickened and topped with a black panel.

Southampton home kit

Southampton away kit 2019/20

The same template has been used throughout the new kit range with the away shirt bearing a fluorescent top panel over the main grey body of the shirt.

Striking fluorescent shorts have been paired with the top to create an effective, smart look.

Southampton away kit

Southampton third kit 2019/20

Not every team will release a third kit, but Under Armour have opted for the full range for the Saints.

Once again, the same template has been used, but with an all-white base from top to shorts to socks with a navy and red front panel.

Southampton third kit

How to buy the Southampton kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Southampton kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Southampton club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Southampton 2019/20 home, away and third kits via the club’s official website.

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

