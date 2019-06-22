Queen’s Club tennis 2019 live stream: Watch Fever Tree Championships FREE on TV and online

Queen’s Club has an extra special edge this year as Andy Murray gears up for his return to the courts for the first time since the Australian Open in January.

The former World Number 1 announced his intentions to retire from the sport due to injuries following his Round of 128 defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut.

But now he will return to action in London for the pre-Wimbledon tournament in the doubles category, with faint hopes he will be able to participate in one last major at SW19.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the action at Queen’s Club Championships in 2019.

When is the Queen’s Club Championships 2019 on?

The Queen’s Club Championships 2019 starts on Monday 17th May 2019 and runs until Sunday 23rd June.

Play begins around midday each day during the early rounds.

How to watch the Queen’s Club Championships 2019 on TV and online

The Queen’s Club Championships 2019 is available on free-to-air TV via BBC throughout the tournament.

It can be live streamed via BBC iPlayer throughout the Championships.

Extensive coverage can also be accessed via Amazon Prime.

Prime members can soak up the action from around midday, each day with full coverage through the competition.

Queen’s Club Championships 2019 TV schedule

Thursday 20th June

BBC2 – 1:00pm-6:00pm

BBC Red Button – 12:00pm-1:00pm

Amazon Prime – from 12:00pm

Friday 21st June

BBC2 – 1:00pm-6:00pm

BBC Red Button – 12:00pm-1:00pm and 5:55pm-7:00pm

Amazon Prime – from 12:00pm

Saturday 22nd June

BBC2 – 1:00pm-5:00pm

Amazon Prime – from 1:00pm

Sunday 23rd June

BBC2 – 1:00pm-4:00pm

BBC Red Button – 2:00pm-4:00pm

Amazon Prime – from 1:00pm

When does Andy Murray play at Queen’s?

Murray will partner Feliciano Lopez in the doubles event at Queen’s.

Check out our extra guide to see when Murray plays next.

Queen’s Club weather forecast – will it rain?

Thursday: 19c – partly cloudy, potential shower risk early afternoon, no rain expected

Friday: 21c – partly cloudy, no rain expected

Saturday: 21c – partly cloudy, no rain expected

Sunday: 28c – mostly cloudy, potential shower risk evening, no rain expected