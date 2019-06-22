How to watch and live stream Euro 2020: Dates, stadiums and how to get tickets
Euro 2020 is on the horizon, and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the tournament
The 16th UEFA European Championships will be played across 12 European countries in 2020.
It is the first time in the history of the tournament that it will be spread across the continent, in celebration of 60 years since the inaugral European Championships.
Qualifying will take place in 2019 with the finals already scheduled for next year.
RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament including TV and live stream information as well as tickets.
When is Euro 2020?
The finals tournament will begin on 12th June 2020.
The final will be played at Wembley Stadium on 12th July 2020.
Who will host Euro 2020?
There are 12 host cities in all, across 12 countries:
- Rome (Stadio Olimpico)
- Baku (Olympic Stadium)
- Saint Petersburg (St Petersburg Stadium)
- Copenhagen (Parken Stadium)
- Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff ArenA)
- Bucharest (National Arena)
- London (Wembley Stadium)
- Glasgow (Hampden Park)
- Bilbao (Estadio de San Mamés)
- Dublin (Dublin Arena)
- Munich (Fußball Arena München)
- Budapest (Ferenc Puskás Stadium)
Euro 2020 schedule
All times are UK time
Group stage
Friday 12th June
Match 1: Group A – Rome, 8pm
Saturday 13th June
Match 2: Group A – Baku
Match 3: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 4: Group B – St Petersburg
Sunday 14th June
Match 5: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 6: Group C – Bucharest
Match 7: Group D – London
Monday 15th June
Match 8: Group D – Glasgow
Match 9: Group E – Bilbao
Match 10: Group E – Dublin
Tuesday 16th June
Match 11: Group F – Budapest
Match 12: Group F – Munich
Wednesday 17th June
Match 13: Group A – Baku
Match 14: Group A – Rome
Match 15: Group B – St Petersburg
Thursday 18th June
Match 16: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 17: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 18: Group C – Bucharest
Friday 19th June
Match 19: Group D – Glasgow
Match 20: Group D – London
Match 21: Group E – Dublin
Saturday 20th June
Match 22: Group E – Bilbao
Match 23: Group F – Budapest
Match 24: Group F – Munich
Sunday 21st June
Match 25: Group A – Baku
Match 26: Group A – Rome
Monday 22nd June
Match 27: Group B – Copenhagen
Match 28: Group B – St Petersburg
Match 29: Group C – Amsterdam
Match 30: Group C – Bucharest
Tuesday 23rd June
Match 31: Group D – Glasgow
Match 32: Group D – London
Wednesday 24th June
Match 33: Group E – Bilbao
Match 34: Group E – Dublin
Match 35: Group F – Budapest
Match 36: Group F – Munich
Round of 16
Saturday 27th June
Match 37: 1A v 2C – London
Match 38: 2A v 2B – Amsterdam
Sunday 28th June
1B v 3A/D/E/F – Bilbao
1C V 3D/E/F – Budapest
Monday 29th June
Match 41: 1F v 3A/B/C – Bucharest
Match 42: 2D v 2E – Copenhagen
Tuesday 30th June
Match 43: 1E v 3A/B/C/D – Glasgow
Match 44: 1D v 2F – Dublin
Quarter-finals
Friday 3rd July
Match 45: W41 v W42 – St Petersburg, 5pm UK time)
Match 46: W39 v W37 – Munich, 8pm UK time)
Saturday 4th July
Match 47: W40 v W38 – Baku, 5pm UK time)
Match 48: W43 v W44 – Rome, 8pm UK time)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 7th July
Match 49: W45 v W46 – London, 8pm UK time)
Wednesday 8th July
Match 50: W48 v W47- London, 8pm UK time)
Final
Sunday 12th July
Match 51: W49 v W50 – London, 8pm UK time)
How to watch Euro 2020 on TV and live stream in the UK
Euro 2020 will be broadcast between BBC and ITV. Streaming will be available on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.
You will also be able to listen to radio coverage of the championship on Talksport Radio.
Who won Euro 2016?
Portugal won the UEFA European Championship in 2016, when they beat France 1–0 at the final in the Stade de France in Paris.
How can I get tickets to Euro 2020 matches?
You can apply for tickets on the UEFA Euro 2020 Ticket Portal, by specifying which team you support, which matches you would like to watch, and where you would like to go. To do this you will need to register with a ticketing account, if you do not already have one.