WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Watch Stomping Grounds for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE Stomping Grounds is a new PPV event added to the WWE calendar for 2019 with a stack of big names hoping to steal the show.

Universal champion Seth Rollins will defend his prestigious title against Baron Corbin in one of the most hotly-anticipated showdowns of the evening.

Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler will go head-to-head in a steel cage match while Becky Lynch will be challenged by Lacey Evans for the Women’s Championship belt.

Daniel Bryan, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are among the other high profile names involved, but how can you soak up the action in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Stomping Grounds on TV and online.

Where will WWE Stomping Grounds take place?

WWE Stomping Grounds will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, USA.

The arena has a seating capacity of up to 23,000 depending on the event and will be buzzing on the big night.

What time does WWE Stomping Grounds start?

Stomping Grounds starts at midnight UK time on Sunday 23rd June, running into the early hours of Monday 24th June.

How can I watch WWE Stomping Grounds in the UK?

WWE Stomping Grounds will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans can also purchase Stomping Grounds on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £14.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE Stomping Grounds card

WWE Universal Championship Match: (c) Seth Rollins v Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

Raw Women’s Championship Match: (c) Becky Lynch v Lacey Evans

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: (c) Kofi Kingston v Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: (c) Bayley v Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Championship Match: (c) Samoa Joe v Ricochet

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: (c) Tony Nese v Drew Gulak v Akira Tozawa

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: (c) Daniel Bryan and Rowan v Heavy Machinery

Roman Reigns v Drew McIntyre

Big E. and Xavier Woods v Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Who won Stomping Grounds 2018?

Nobody! This is the first edition of the PPV event and will hope to become a mainstay in the WWE calendar.

The company will hope the inaugural show kicks off with a bang to draw the fans back every year.