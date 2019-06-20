Bournemouth begin their fifth consecutive season in the Premier League this September.

Boss Eddie Howe remains one of the most comfortable managers in the top flight given his terrific success at the Vitality Stadium.

Once again Umbro have crafted kits for the Cherries, with fans hoping next season’s football is even more slick than the brand new design.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Bournemouth kits for 2019/20.

Bournemouth home kit 2019/20

Bournemouth will stick to red and black stripes for 2019/20 but dark red slashes add to the design.

The Cherries have also ditched their black sleeves in exchange for more red, while there’s less gold trim on the new effort, barring the club badge.

Bournemouth away kit 2019/20

TBC

Bournemouth third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Bournemouth kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Bournemouth kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Bournemouth club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Bournemouth 2019/20 home kit via the club’s website.

