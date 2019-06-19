When is Royal Ascot Gold Cup 2019? Watch every race at Royal Ascot on TV and online FREE, tips, schedule

Royal Ascot has arrived with five days of racing to soak up in surroundings for the Queen.

Advertisement

Her Majesty is attending the prestigious event with six races to be run on each day of the festival.

Fans across the nations will be tuning in for the world famous festival, but how can you watch the racing at Royal Ascot?

RadioTimes has rounded up the full TV and online schedule for the 2019 Royal Ascot festival including race times.

When is the 2019 Royal Ascot festival?

The festival takes place on Tuesday 18th June and Saturday 22nd June.

Opening races will begin at 2:30pm and the final races will be run at 5:35pm.

When is the Gold Cup 2019?

The most prestigious race – the Gold Cup – takes place at 4:20pm on Thursday 20th June.

How to watch the 2019 Royal Ascot festival

Every race on every day will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed on ITV Hub, while Sky Sports customers can tune in to Sky Sports Racing.

ITV1: From 1:30pm each day

Sky Sports Racing: From 1:30pm each day

2019 Royal Ascot tips

Tips provided by Racing Post

Tuesday

King’s Stand Stakes – Battaash – Sprinter attempts to establish himself as fastest in the world over 5 furlongs. 2/1

Wednesday

Royal Hunt Cup – New Graduate – Romped home by 5 lengths last time out and looks primed to win the contest with one of the biggest fields of the week. 5/1

Thursday

Gold Cup – Stradivarius – Red hot favourite to retain race he won last year arrives in top form. 6/4

Friday

Albany Stakes – Nayibeth – American trainer Wesley Ward’s best chance of a Royal Ascot triumph. 5/1

Saturday

Diamond Jubilee Stakes – City Light – Looks the pick of the French runners and has strong course form. 8/1

2019 Royal Ascot festival schedule

Day One – Tuesday 18th June

2:30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4:20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

5:35pm – The Wolverton Rated Stakes (Listed)

Day Two – Wednesday 19th June

2:30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3:05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

3:40pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

4:20pm – The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

5:35pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

Day Three – Thursday 20th June (Ladies Day)

2:30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3:05pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

3:40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4:20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5:35pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap)

Day Four – Friday 21st June

2:30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3)

3:05pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

3:40pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

4:20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Listed) (Handicap)

5:35pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)

Day Five – Saturday 22nd June

2:30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3:05pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

3:40pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

4:20pm – The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

Advertisement

5:35pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)