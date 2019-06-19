Japan v England: How to watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV and live stream online

England take on Japan in their final game of the World Cup group stages.

The Lionesses won their opening gambit against Scotland before edging beyond Argentina.

Phil Neville’s side have secured qualification to the knockout rounds in the top two, while Japan have also secured a place in the next stage.

Neville has stated he will deploy his strongest team for the match with Japan still hunting for first place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Japan v England on TV and online.

What time is Japan v England?

Japan v England will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 19th June 2019.

How to watch Japan v England on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 7:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England have been lacklustre in their opening games – steady and solid without sparkling.

The Lionesses destroyed Japan in the SheBelieves Cup final with a 3-0 win earlier in the year, and will hope for a similar show of force – but can they deliver?

Prediction: Japan 1-2 England