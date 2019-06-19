Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

The 2019 Formula 1 season is in full swing with Lewis Hamilton nestling into his position as the driver to beat once again.

Advertisement

Mercedes star Hamilton won his fifth World Championship in 2018 and is closing in on Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.

Sky Sports have the lion’s share of live coverage in the Formula 1 2019 season after the broadcaster signed an exclusive deal to F1’s live TV rights in the UK.

Only one race – the British Grand Prix – will be shown live and free to air in the UK on Channel 4.

However, a new deal between Sky and Channel 4 means that F1 highlights will remain free to air on Channel 4 in 2019.

Check out the full F1 2019 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

How to watch Formula 1 live on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you’re a subscriber you can watch via your set-top box or stream live using the Sky Sports mobile and tablet apps.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2019 race calendar

23 June – French Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

French Grand Prix preview including practice, qualifying and race start times

30 June – Austrian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

14 July – British Grand Prix

Watch live on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

28 July – German Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

4 August – Hungarian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

1 September – Belgian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

8 September – Italian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

22 September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

29 September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

13 October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

27 October – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

3 November – USA Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

17 November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

1 December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch live on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4

Formula 1 results

17 March – Australian Grand Prix

WINNER: Valtteri Bottas (MERCEDES)

2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

31 March – Bahrain Grand Prix

WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

14 April – Chinese Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

28th April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

WINNER: VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)

2nd: Lewis Hamilton

3rd: Sebastian Vettel

12th May – Spanish Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

26 May – Monaco Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Sebastian Vettel

3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

9 June – Canadian Grand Prix

WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

2nd: Sebastian Vettel

3rd: Charles Leclerc

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.