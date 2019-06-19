Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 French Grand Prix live on TV?

The French Grand Prix marks the start of the first double header of races in the 2019 calendar.

Drivers have been used to extra time to prepare for each Grand Prix, but France will lead directly into the Austrian event just days later.

Tensions are running sky-high following a wild finish to the Canadian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel appeared to win the race, the first non-Mercedes driver to do so in 2019, but was handed a five-second penalty due to dangerous driving in a tussle with Lewis Hamilton.

The time penalty saw British star Hamilton crowned champion much to Vettel’s clear dismay.

Mercedes remain dominant but can Ferrari or Red Bull do anything to prevent their march to the World Championship once again?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: French Grand Prix

Live from Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

Practice: Friday 21st June – Saturday 22nd June

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 22nd June

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 23rd June

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Where else can I follow the Canadian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.