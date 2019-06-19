Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Chelsea have a rocky road ahead despite their success last season.

The Blues have been struck with a transfer ban, meaning they won’t be able to replace megastar Eden Hazard following his switch to Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic has officially arrived after signed a pre-contract deal before the ban was enforced, but the man who signed him, Maurizio Sarri, may never get the chance to manage him.

The Italian boss’ future remains up in the air despite winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Chelsea’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Chelsea fixtures 2019/20

August

11: Manchester United (a) – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Leicester (h)

24: Norwich (a)

31: Sheffield United (h)

September

14: Wolves (a)

21: Liverpool (h)

28: Brighton (h)

October

5: Southampton (a)

19: Newcastle (h)

26: Burnley (a)

November

2: Watford (a)

9: Crystal Palace (h)

23: Manchester City (a)

30: West Ham (h)

December

4: Aston Villa (h)

7: Everton (a)

14: Bournemouth (h)

21: Tottenham (a)

26: Southampton (h)

28: Arsenal (a)

January

1: Brighton (a)

11: Burnley (h)

18: Newcastle United (a)

22: Arsenal (h)

February

1: Leicester (a)

8: Manchester United (h)

22: Tottenham (h)

29: Bournemouth (a)

March

7: Everton (h)

14: Aston Villa (a)

21: Manchester City (h)

April

4: West Ham (a)

11: Watford (h)

18: Crystal Palace (a)

25: Sheffield United (a)

May

2: Norwich (h)

9: Liverpool (a)

17: Wolves (h)

Chelsea kit 2019/20

The Blues chose to unveil their new kit with a now-departed face…

Usually the conspicuous absence of a star player in a kit launch is a sure sign they’re off.

Unfortunately, Chelsea went head-long into making Hazard the star of their campaign…

Check out the first pictures of the new Chelsea kit for 2019/20.

Chelsea transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

–

OUT

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – Undisclosed

Ola Aina (Torino) – Undisclosed

Check out our Chelsea transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Chelsea games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Chelsea stadium guide

Name: Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,631

Location: London

Year opened: 1905

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards

Chelsea 2019/20 season preview

