Sheffield United 2019/20 fixtures: Team guide, kits, transfer news, TV info, stadium

Sheffield United are enjoying a fairytale run under hometown hero Chris Wilder.

The Stocksbridge-born, boyhood Blades fan has steered his beloved team from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons at the club.

Wilder will do everything in his power to keep Sheffield United alive and kicking throughout the 2019/20 campaign, and fans will back him all the way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Sheffield United’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Sheffield United fixtures 2019/20

August

10: Bournemouth (a)

17: Crystal Palace (h)

24: Leicester (h)

31: Chelsea (a)

September

14: Southampton (h)

21: Everton (a)

28: Liverpool (h)

October

5: Watford (a)

19: Arsenal (h)

26: West Ham (a)

November

2: Burnley (h)

9: Tottenham (a)

23: Man Utd (h)

30: Wolves (a)

December

3: Newcastle (h)

7: Norwich (a)

14: Aston Villa (h)

21: Brighton (a)

26: Watford (h)

28: Man City (a)

January

1: Liverpool (a)

11: West Ham (h)

18: Arsenal (a)

21: Man City (h)

February

1: Crystal Palace (a)

8: Bournemouth (h)

22: Brighton (h)

29: Aston Villa (a)

March

7: Norwich (h)

14: Newcastle (a)

21: Man Utd (a)

April

4: Tottenham (h)

11: Burnley (a)

18: Wolves (h)

25: Chelsea (h)

May

2: Leicester (a)

9: Everton (h)

17: Southampton (a)

Sheffield United kit 2019/20

United will be one of two Premier League teams to don red and white stripes in the top flight this season.

Sheffield United transfer news

IN

OUT

How to watch Sheffield United games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Sheffield United stadium guide

Name: Bramall Lane

Capacity: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

Year opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards

Sheffield United 2019/20 season preview

