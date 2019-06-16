Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors: Watch 2019 NBA Finals on TV and live stream, UK start time, dates

The 2019 NBA Final are all set to get underway as the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors battle for glory.

Defending champions Warriors have featured in the last four NBA Finals, all against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and won on three of those occasions.

They won the NBA Western Conference and swept aside the LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers on their way to the final showdown.

The Toronto Raptors have reached their first ever NBA Finals series and will determined to make an impact.

Superstar Kawhi Leonard inspired his men to finish second in the Eastern Conference, behind the Milwaukee Bucks, but toppled the Bucks in the final four to book their place in the showpiece games.

The two teams will now face each other in a best-of-7 series. The first team to reach four wins will be crowned champions though neutral fans would love to see the clash go all the way to a heart-stopping Game 7.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of fixtures and results for the Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors series in the 2019 NBA Finals – plus how to watch the action live.

How to watch NBA Finals in the UK

You can watch the 2019 NBA Finals live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the games via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the games through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

For the full list of broadcast times, check out our schedule guide below.

NBA Finals schedule

All dates/times are in UK time

GAME 1: Toronto Raptors 118-109 Golden State Warriors

Date: Friday 31st May – Time: 2:00am – Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

GAME 2: Toronto Raptors 104-109 Golden State Warriors

Date: Monday 3rd June – Time: 1:00am – Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

GAME 3: Golden State Warriors 109-123 Toronto Raptors

Date: Thursday 6th June – Time: 2:00am – Venue: Oracle Arena, Oakland

GAME 4: Golden State Warriors 92-105 Toronto Raptors

Date: Saturday 8th June – Time: 2:00am – Venue: Oracle Arena, Oakland

GAME 5: Toronto Raptors 105-106 Golden State Warriors

Date: Tuesday 11th June – Time: 2:00am – Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

GAME 6: Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

Date: Friday 14th June

Time: 2:00am

Venue: Oracle Arena, Oakland

Channel: Sky Sports Arena

GAME 7: Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

Game 7 may not be required if a team has already reached four wins

Date: Monday 17th June

Time: 1:00am

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Channel: TBC