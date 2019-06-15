Accessibility Links

Premier League stadiums 2019/20: Complete guide to every ground

Premier League stadiums continue to grow and expand ahead of the 2019/20 season – we've rounded up everything you need to know about the top flight grounds

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League draws in countless viewers around the world every week to soak up the latest live drama.

But while the competition’s popularity continues to spread on a global scale, millions of fans continue to pour through the turnstiles of their local teams in the UK.

The varied history of English football has meant that its flagship competition is brimming with a patchwork web of stadiums – including old-school wooden terraces and state-of-the-art super arenas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League stadiums to be used in 2019/20 including those of promoted teams from the Championship.

Premier League stadiums 2019/20

Arsenal – Emirates Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Arsenal – Emirates Stadium
Premier League stadiums: Arsenal – Emirates Stadium

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Aston Villa – Villa Park

Premier League stadiums: Aston Villa – Villa Park
Premier League stadiums: Aston Villa – Villa Park

Capacity: 42,682

Location: Birmingham

Year opened: 1897

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium
Premier League stadiums: Bournemouth – Vitality Stadium

Capacity: 11,360

Location: Bournemouth

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 71 yards

Brighton – Amex Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Brighton – Amex Stadium
Premier League stadiums: Brighton – Amex Stadium

Capacity: 30,750

Location: Brighton

Year opened: 2011

Pitch dimensions: ‎116 x 75 yards

Burnley – Turf Moor

Premier League stadiums: Burnley – Turf Moor
Premier League stadiums: Burnley – Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Location: Burnley

Year opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards

Chelsea – Stamford Bridge

Premier League stadiums: Chelsea – Stamford Bridge
Premier League stadiums: Chelsea – Stamford Bridge

Capacity: 41,631

Location: London

Year opened: 1905

Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards

Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park

Premier League stadiums: Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park
Premier League stadiums: Crystal Palace – Selhurst Park

Capacity: 25,456

Location: London

Year opened: 1924

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 74 yards

Everton – Goodison Park

Premier League stadiums: Everton – Goodison Park
Premier League stadiums: Everton – Goodison Park

Capacity: 39,572

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 78 yards

Leicester – King Power Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Leicester – King Power Stadium
Premier League stadiums: Leicester – King Power Stadium

Capacity: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Liverpool – Anfield

Premier League stadiums: Liverpool – Anfield
Premier League stadiums: Liverpool – Anfield

Capacity: 54,074

Location: Liverpool

Year opened: 1884

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards

Manchester City – Etihad Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Man City – Etihad Stadium
Premier League stadiums: Man City – Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Manchester United – Old Trafford

Premier League stadiums: Man Utd – Old Trafford
Premier League stadiums: Man Utd – Old Trafford

Capacity: 74,994

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 1910

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 76 yards

Newcastle United – St James’ Park

Premier League stadiums: Newcastle – St James' Park
Premier League stadiums: Newcastle – St James’ Park

Capacity: 52,405

Location: Newcastle

Year opened: 1892

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Norwich – Carrow Road

Premier League stadiums: Norwich – Carrow Road
Premier League stadiums: Norwich – Carrow Road

Capacity: 27,244

Location: Norwich

Year opened: 1935

Pitch dimensions: 114 x 74 yards

Sheffield United – Bramall Lane

Premier League stadiums: Sheffield United – Bramall Lane
Premier League stadiums: Sheffield United – Bramall Lane

Capacity: 32,701

Location: Sheffield

Year opened: 1862

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 72 yards

Southampton – St Mary’s Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Southampton – St Mary's
Premier League stadiums: Southampton – St Mary’s

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards

Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League stadiums: Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Premier League stadiums: Tottenham – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity: 62,062

Location: London

Year opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Watford – Vicarage Road

Premier League stadiums: Watford – Vicarage Road
Premier League stadiums: Watford – Vicarage Road

Capacity: 21,577

Location: Watford

Year opened: 1922

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 75 yards

West Ham – London Stadium

Premier League stadiums: West Ham – London Stadium
Premier League stadiums: West Ham – London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Wolves – Molineux

Premier League stadiums: Wolves – Molineux
Premier League stadiums: Wolves – Molineux

Capacity: 31,700

Location: Wolverhampton

Year opened: 1889

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 74 yards

