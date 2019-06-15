Chelsea ended the 2018/19 season with a flourish as Maurizio Sarri’s men lifted the Europa League trophy.

Advertisement

The Blues also clawed their way to third in the Premier League despite a turbulent campaign.

Premier League kits 2019/20: Every confirmed home, away, third shirt unveiled – pictures

However, the rocky times don’t appear to be over yet as Sarri is strongly tipped to join Juventus and Eden Hazard is edging closer to a mega-money Real Madrid deal.

The club have snapped up Christian Pulisic from Dortmund but a transfer embargo will prevent any more incomings at Stamford Bridge, meaning youngsters could be given a chance to wear the shirt.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Chelsea kits for 2019/20.

Chelsea home kit 2019/20

Nike have gone bold with their striking new effort for Chelsea.

Last season saw thin white and red slashes adorn the famous blue jerseys, now Nike look like they’ve taken a sharpie to it.

Stamford Bridge is the inspiration for the bold look with the stadium’s beams, supports and architecture used to create a dazzling effect.

Chelsea away kit 2019/20

TBC

Chelsea third kit 2019/20

TBC

How to buy the Chelsea kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Chelsea kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Chelsea club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Chelsea 2019/20 home kit on the official club website.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.