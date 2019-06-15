What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Tyson Fury, Tom Schwarz, Josh Warrington in action

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about boxing in 2019 with some of the world’s hottest names gearing up for major fights.

Anthony Joshua – and the rest of the boxing world – was left stunned by his defeat to outsider Andy Ruiz Jr in June, and he will be gunning to reclaim his belts as soon as possible in a rematch.

But there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many big nights of boxing – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Saturday 15th June

FD Arena, Leeds, UK

Coverage starts from 8:00pm on BT Sport 1

Josh Warrington v Kid Galahad: IBF Featherweight title

Zelfa Barrett v Leon Woodstock: Commonwealth Super-Featherweight title

Saturday 15th June

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

Coverage starts from 9:00pm on Sky Sports Arena

Mairis Briedis v Krzysztof Glowacki: WBO Interim Cruiserweight title

Yunier Dorticos v Andrew Tabiti: Cruiserweight

Saturday 15th June (early hours of Sunday 16th June)

MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA

Coverage will be on BT Sport Box Office

Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz: Heavyweight

Jesse Hart v Sullivan Barrera (Light-Heavyweight)

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

The majority of major boxing events will be broadcast live on Sky Sports or BT Sport – with some fights designated for Pay Per View (PPV).

Sky Sports subscribers can catch fights on Sky Sports Action or stream bouts via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch non-PPV fights through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

For BT Sport bouts, there are multiple ways to sign up. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch boxing online in the US

Fans can watch fights live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.

An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.

DAZN also offers access to live MMA fights in the US.

Major fights coming up in 2019

20th July: Dillian Whyte v Oscar Rivas (Heavyweight)

20th July: Dave Allen v David Price (Heavyweight)