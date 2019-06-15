Arsenal transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Arsenal will be hoping to build on Unai Emery’s first season in charge of the club ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners finished fifth in 2018/19, a marginal improvement on Arsene Wenger’s last two seasons at the helm.

Much of this summer will rest on Emery’s ability to guide his side to the Champions League via winning the Europa League final against Chelsea.

Transfer plans may be on hold until the final in Baku, but the club will be busy identifying targets so that they are ready to strike when the time comes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Arsenal below.

Arsenal transfer rumours

IN

Kostas Manolas has been tipped to leave Roma if Arsenal activate his £32m release clause after the Greek centre-back failed to agree terms on a contract extension. (Source: Il Messaggero)

Thomas Meunier has been heavily-linked with the Gunners as he has just one year remaining on his PSG deal and an extension isn’t imminent. (Source: The Sun)

Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen could arrive at the Emirates in a £42m double deal to reunite with former team-mate Lucas Torreira. (Source: TalkSport)

OUT

Shkodran Mustafi has been tipped to sign for AC Milan despite a disappointing season from the German centre-back. (Source: Calciomercato)

Arsenal transfer done deals

IN

–

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (to Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech (Retired)