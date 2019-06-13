US Open 2019: How to watch US Open golf – TV channel, live stream, dates, times

The 119th edition of the US Open Championship gets underway in June with golf fans keeping their eyes fixed on Tiger Woods following his astonishing victory at The Masters earlier this year.

The veteran superstar has won the US Open three times in his career but has failed to make the cut through to the last day since 2013.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will be determined to replicate his excellent form from last year while world No 1 Dustin Johnson will hope to record just the second major title of his career when he tees off on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 US Open Championship golf tournament.

When is the 2019 US Open?

Championship matches will take place from Thursday 13th June 2019 and run until Sunday 16th June 2019.

Warm-up matches will take place in the three days before the tournament officially begins.

Where is the 2019 US Open course?

The US Open will take place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

This is the sixth US Open to be held here.

Pebble Beach last hosted the event in 2010 which saw Northern Irish star Graeme McDowell claim the crown.

How to watch and live stream the US Open in the UK

You can watch the championship live on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the US Open drama via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch and live stream the US Open in the US

Viewers in the US will be able to watch the US Open on Fox Sports.

Who won the 2018 US Open?

American star Brooks Koepka won the tournament in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course.

He held off stiff competition from three other US stars in the top five – Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Tony Finau.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood finished in the runner-up spot.

