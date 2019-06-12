Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz: How to watch Fury v Schwarz – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Tyson Fury will make his US debut when he faces Tom Schwarz this month.

The 30-year-old former heavyweight world champion has enjoyed three fights since a near three-year absence following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury’s latest fight ended in a rip-roaring draw with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, though many felt he edged the fight overall.

He is the overwhelming favourite to beat Schwarz before eyeing up a rematch with Wilder in the near future.

Anthony Joshua’s stunning defeat to rank outsider Andy Ruiz Jr on his own US debut will have sent a warning shot to Fury ahead of his bout.

But Fury will be determined to avoid an upset and add win number 28 to his overall professional record.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz.

When is Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz?

The fight takes place on Saturday 15th June 2019 in the US.

However, fans in the UK should expect to wait until the early hours of Sunday 16th June for the main event to start.

The Fury v Schwarz broadcast will start around midnight UK time with the undercard starting soon after.

The main event is expected to get underway at approximately 4:00am UK time.

Where is Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz taking place?

The fight will be held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The iconic arena can host almost 17,000 fans and is expected to be packed out for the heavyweight brawl.

Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz undercard

Jesse Hart v Sullivan Barrera

Mikaela Mayer v Lizbeth Crespo

More fights to be confirmed

How to watch and live stream Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz in the UK

The fight will be live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

Fans can purchase the fight for a one-off £19.95 fee with the broadcast starting at approximately midnight (UK time).

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard, including Jesse Hart v Sullivan Barrera, ahead of Fury’s big night.

Box Office customers can also access full replays and highlights the next day.

How to watch and live stream Tyson Fury v Tom Schwarz in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via ESPN+.

Fury recently signed a five-fight deal with the company worth £80million to keep his fights on ESPN in the US and BT Sport in the UK.

