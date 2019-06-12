When is Soccer Aid 2019 on TV? Which celebrities are playing? Everything you need to know about ITV’s charity football match

Soccer Aid 2019 is fast-approaching with another line-up of celebrities and former football stars taking to the pitch to raise money for Unicef.

Advertisement

John Terry, Robbie Williams and Mo Farah are among the big names to join forces for England while the World XI will be crammed with international superstars.

There’s plenty to know about the game which will be broadcast live to the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2019 including TV information, celebrities in action, former players, the stadium and much more.

We're back 💙⚽️⭐️ Come out to play with #SoccerAid for @UNICEF_uk and buy your Stamford Bridge tickets or hospitality here 👉https://t.co/yYe3GFy2FG pic.twitter.com/YIbcbF2X8Q — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) March 26, 2019

When is Soccer Aid 2019?

Soccer Aid 2019 will kick off at 7:30pm on Sunday 16th June 2019.

How can I watch Soccer Aid on TV?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Where is Soccer Aid being held?

The match is moving to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London this year.

It is usually played at Old Trafford in Manchester but the 41,600-capacity London ground will be used instead this year.

How to buy Soccer Aid tickets

Tickets for the charity match are available now on the Soccer Aid website or you can order them on the phone by calling 020 7386 2019.

They will are priced at £10 for under-16s and adults from £20.

Soccer Aid teams, celebrities and former players

England squad

Robbie Williams – Soccer Aid co-founder

John Terry – Former Chelsea captain

Mo Farah – Olympian

Jamie Redknapp – Former footballer

Mark Wright – TOWIE star

David Seaman – Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper

Ben Shephard – TV presenter

Michael Owen – Former Liverpool and England striker

Joe Wicks – Fitness coach

Jamie Carragher – Former Liverpool and England defender

Jeremy Lynch – Freestyle footballer

Glen Johnson – Former Chelsea and England defender

Joe Cole – Former Chelsea and England midfielder

Marvin Humes – JLS star turned TV presenter

Rachel Yankey – Former England and Arsenal winger

Katie Chapman – Former England and Chelsea midfielder

Danny Jones – McFly singer

World XI squad

Didier Drogba – Chelsea legend

Usain Bolt – Former sprinter

Kem Cetinay – Love Island star

Robbie Keane – Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker

Michael Essien – Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder

Niall Horan – One Direction singer

Ricardo Carvalho – Former Chelsea and Portugal defender

Martin Compston – Line of Duty actor

Danny O’Carroll – Mrs Brown’s Boys actor

Jack Savoretti – Singer

Eric Cantona – Former Man Utd and France striker

Robert Pires – Former Arsenal and France midfielder

DJ Locksmith – Rudimental star

Billy Wingrove – Freestyle footballer

Nicky Byrne – Westlife singer

Roman Kemp – Capital FM presenter

Rosana Dos Santos Augusto – Former Brazil footballer

Francielle ‘Franzinha’ Manelo – Former Brazil footballer

Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender

Big #SoccerAid signing @didierdrogba chats about his street football as a child in Cote D’Ivoire 🇨🇮 The money we raise with @UNICEF_uk helps defend play for every child 💙 pic.twitter.com/cxk18OiYhO — Soccer Aid ⚽️ (@socceraid) March 26, 2019

Who are the Soccer Aid managers?

Sam Allardyce (who was briefly England manager) will be co-managing the English team alongside Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, the first female manager of Soccer Aid for Unicef. They will be going head-to-head against I’m A Celebrity winner and former pro Harry Redknapp who will be co-managing the World XI with Reid’s fellow presenter Piers Morgan. ⚽️ 👊 'I've got one of the most lethal strikers in history… and you've got Ben Shephard!' Fighting talk from Piers, who is taking on Susanna in the dugout for @socceraid. Who do you think will win? pic.twitter.com/X7TBn6JuZ1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2019

Where do the Soccer Aid proceeds go?

The money raised will go towards Unicef’s work protecting children in danger around the world, aiming to “help every child grow up happy, healthy and safe to play”.

Who won Soccer Aid in 2018?

Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison scored the winning goal for England in a tense penalty shoot-out last year.

Advertisement

The home nation has a slightly better record in Soccer Aid than in most major international football tournaments, having won five out of the six matches so far.