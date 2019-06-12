Who’s playing at Soccer Aid 2019? Meet the teams

Soccer Aid will return for the eight edition of the charity football showdown in June with celebrities and former players ready to lock horns at Stamford Bridge.

The game is usually held every two years, but organisers have moved to make the popular match an annual event.

Sprinting icon Usain Bolt and British superstar Sir Mo Farah will captain each team, with a bizarre blend of stars ready to take to the field for the action-packed clash.

From Line of Duty actors to One Direction singers, from TOWIE stars to Brazilian international footballers, Soccer Aid 2019 promises plenty of entertainment.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full team sheets ahead of the big game.

England XI Soccer Aid squad

England XI managers

Susanna Reid – GMB presenter

The Good Morning Britain presenter will lead out the Three Lions at Stamford Bridge with plenty to prove against her opposite number…

Sam Allardyce – Football manager

Big Sam’s brief spell as the full-time England manager (one game, one win) was cut short, but he will return to management alongside Reid on the touchline.

Soccer Aid celebrities

Mo Farah (C) – Olympian

The four-time Olympic gold medallist is back for his second Soccer Aid run-out and will be hoping to get one over Bolt.

Robbie Williams – Singer

The Soccer Aid co-founder will once again take to the field and will be desperate to get his hands on the trophy once again.

Mark Wright – TOWIE star

The reality TV star was named MOTM following his match-winning freekick in 2016. Can he repeat his heroics?

Ben Shephard – TV presenter

Mild-mannered TV presenter Shephard is a mainstay of the Soccer Aid game and will have his eyes on the prize once again.

Joe Wicks – Fitness coach

It’s time for Wicks to put his own regimes to the test as the fitness and lifestyle coach is pitted against fellow fanatics.

Jeremy Lynch – Freestyle footballer

The freestyle football trickster has made a name for himself on social media with his silky skills.

Marvin Humes – JLS star turned TV presenter

Humes will be out to prove that he has The X Factor at Stamford Bridge.

Danny Jones – McFly singer

He was ruled out of the 2016 game through injury but Jones is back in the fold for the 2019 showdown.

Soccer Aid professionals

John Terry – Former Chelsea and England captain

The Aston Villa assistant manager will be given a terrific reception at the place he calls home.

Jamie Redknapp – Former Liverpool and England midfielder

Sky Sports pundit Redknapp will be up against a familiar face in the opposing dugout…

David Seaman – Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper

The former England stopper is also a Soccer Aid veteran having played in every game since it started in 2006.

Michael Owen – Former Liverpool and England striker

The BT Sport pundit and former England superstar will take to the field in a bid to reclaim the trophy.

Jamie Carragher – Former Liverpool and England defender

One half of the Monday Night Football analysis duo will feature in his second Soccer Aid clash.

Rachel Yankey – Former Arsenal and England winger

Yankey won eight top flight titles, nine FA Cup trophies, four Premier League Cups and the UEFA Women’s Cup during a glittering career with Arsenal.

Glen Johnson – Former Chelsea and England defender

The former Blues defender will return to his former stomping ground where he won the Premier League during Jose Mourinho’s first season.

Joe Cole – Former Chelsea and England midfielder

Another ex-Chelsea star will make an appearance. Cole retired from football in 2018 after a spell in the US and now coaches behind-the-scenes at Chelsea.

Katie Chapman – Former Arsenal and England midfielder

Chapman earned 94 caps for England over a 16-year international career with the Lionesses.

World XI Soccer Aid squad

World XI managers

Piers Morgan – GMB presenter

Love him or loathe him, Morgan will be standing proudly on the touchline and will do everything he can to stop his co-host from triumphing.

Harry Redknapp – Football manager/King of the Jungle

The unlikely national treasure will lead out the World XI will old pal Allardyce in the opposing dugout.

Soccer Aid celebrities

Usain Bolt (C) – Former sprinter

9.58 seconds. That is all.

Martin Compston – Line of Duty actor

The hunt for H can wait as AC-12’s finest, DC Steve Arnott, takes to the field.

Niall Horan – One Direction singer

Irish star Horan was up against bandmate Louis Tomlinson in 2016 but this time around he’s the only 1D star in sight.

Danny O’Carroll – Mrs Brown’s Boys actor

The comedy actor will have his game face on by the time the referee blows the whistle.

Kem Cetinay – Love Island star

The new series is in full swing, and one of Love Island’s best-loved former stars will grace the field at Stamford Bridge.

Jack Savoretti – Singer

The singer-songwriter will join a long list of musical stars to feature at Soccer Aid.

DJ Locksmith – Rudimental star

One quarter of drum and bass band Rudimental will be showing off his silky skills this time around.

Billy Wingrove – Freestyle footballer

Like Jeremy Lynch, Wingrove has carved out a successful career as a football freestyler though he has never played the game professionally.

Nicky Byrne – Westlife singer

Byrne is no stranger to the Soccer Aid scene, but this time he will lining up between the posts as the World XI goalkeeper.

Roman Kemp – Capital FM presenter

Capital Breakfast wouldn’t sound the same without Kemp at the wheel, but can he wake up his team and drive them into gear for the big game?

Soccer Aid professionals

Didier Drogba – Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker

The return of the king. Drogba is a true Chelsea legend and will delight the Blues fans who attend the game.

Rosana Dos Santos Augusto – Former Brazil footballer

The Brazilian star has represented her country in over 100 games, with four World Cups and four Olympic Games tournaments under her belt.

Francielle ‘Franzinha’ Manelo – Former Brazil footballer

Another Samba star will grace the Stamford Bridge pitch. She featured in two Olympic Games and enjoyed great club success with Santos and Sao Jose.

Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender

If you don’t remember this, you don’t deserve to know who Roberto Carlos is.

Eric Cantona – Former Man Utd and France striker

The fiery former United star made an emotional return to Old Trafford last season, now he returns to the scene of his first ever goal for the Red Devils.

Robert Pires – Former Arsenal and France midfielder

A cult-hero of the early 00s, an Arsenal invincible and all-round classy footballer.

Ricardo Carvalho – Former Chelsea and Portugal defender

The Portuguese centre-back won three league titles with the Blues during the beginning of the Roman Abramovich revolution.

Robbie Keane – Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker

It feels as though Keane has played and scored for every club in England. He retired from football in 2018 after wrapping up his career in India.

Michael Essien – Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder

The popular former Chelsea midfielder is yet to hang up his boots due to a player/U19s manager role at Azerbaijan Premier League side Sabail FK.