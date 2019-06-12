Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2019/20 season is already approaching, with fixtures confirmed for the upcoming year of sporting drama.

Advertisement

Manchester City will be hoping to record their third consecutive Premier League title, though Champions League winners Liverpool will have something to say about that.

Manchester United are in turmoil as the fresh season emerges on the horizon, Europa League winners Chelsea could soon be managerless while Arsenal will hope for improvements on their fifth-placed finish last time out.

Norwich, Sheffield United and Aston Villa join the party for 2019/20, and there’s more choice than ever before when it comes to watching every moment of top flight drama.

Sky Sports, Bt Sport and now Amazon Prime will all be involved in the airing of Premier League games this season, and we will keep you up-to-date with every televised match throughout the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League 2019/20 games on TV and online

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

Advertisement

FIXTURES CONFIRMED AT 9AM ON THURSDAY 13th JUNE