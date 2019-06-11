How to watch and live stream Wimbledon 2019

For Wimbledon fans, it’s never too early to start planning ahead of the legendary tennis tournament — whether you’re determined to beat the crowds this year and secure a ticket, or if you’re hoping to catch a nail-biting final in front of the telly with a pot of strawberries and cream on your lap.

The most coveted Grand Slam, it’s always bound to attract world-class talent, from last year’s winner Novak Djokovic to former No. 1 Serena Williams.

RadioTimes.com has your complete guide to Wimbledon 2019 below – including dates, tickets, prize money and how to watch the tournament on TV and online.

When is Wimbledon 2019?

This year’s Championships are held from Monday 1st July — Sunday 14th July 2019. Key dates include:

Women’s Singles Final – Saturday 13th July

Men’s Singles Final – Sunday 14th July.

Qualifying will be held at the Bank of England Club from Monday 25th June – Thursday 28th June.

Where does Wimbledon take place?

The Grand Slam has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London, since 1877.

Centre Court, the main court during The Championships and perhaps the world’s most famous tennis court, is only in regular use during the two weeks of the year that the tournament takes place.

It’s also where the Royal Box is situated — and where you’re most likely to spot famous faces in the crowd…

How can I watch and stream Wimbledon 2019 live in the UK?

Wimbledon 2019 will continue to be broadcast by the BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC1, BBC2 and the BBC Red Button in addition to Today at Wimbledon which will provide nightly match analysis and catch-ups over the fortnight.

Last year Eurosport and Amazon Prime subscribers could watch highlights online, while real Wimbledon fans could access interviews and behind-the-scenes action on Wimbledon YouTube channel.

How can I watch and stream Wimbledon 2019 live in the US?

Wimbledon will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 for viewers in the US. Timings for the matches have yet to be released but in previous years the Men’s Final has started at 2pm (UK time) or 9am (ET) in the US.

Broadcast details for other countries around the world can be found here.

How do I get tickets to Wimbledon?

There are a variety of methods to get Wimbledon tickets, but be warned — it’s very competitive.

Most are allocated via a public ballot open 1st September to 31st December, so if you missed out for this year’s championships, you might want to make a note in your diary for Wimbledon 2020 tickets.

Click here for more information and details of how to apply for tickets next year.

Wimbledon packages are also available via Radio Times Travel — you can purchase them here.

If you were unsuccessful in your ballot application, never fear — according to the official Wimbledon site, tickets may be reallocated as late as July 2019.

Ticketmaster also sells several hundred tickets online for the following day’s play – you’ll need to register at MyWimbledon to be the first to get details.

In addition, there’s The Queue. A limited number of tickets for the day’s play are available each morning, but be prepared — you may need to camp overnight in order to secure the sought-after tickets. A full guide can be found here.

How much prize money do Wimbledon winners get?

Although the final figures for 2019 have yet to be released, this year’s winners will not be going home short-changed.

Last year, the winners of the Men’s and Women’s singles titles won £2.25million each.

Who won Wimbledon in 2018?

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic

Women’s Singles: Angelique Kerber

Men’s Doubles: Mike Bryan and Jack Sock

Women’s Doubles: Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková