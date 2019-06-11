Scotland Women v Japan Women: How to watch World Cup on TV and live stream online

Scotland will hope to record their first points of the Women’s World Cup when they face Japan on Friday.

The Scots produced a gutsy display against England in their opening game but fell to a 2-1 defeat.

A victory would put them in a strong position going into the final group game, as the competition heats up.

However, Japan will provide a stern test as they sit seventh in the world rankings.

They will feel the pressure after only mustering a goalless draw against world No 37 Argentina, and Scotland will need to be on their guard.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland Women v Japan Women on TV and online.

What time is Scotland Women v Japan Women?

Scotland Women v Japan Women will kick off at 2:00pm on Friday 14th June 2019.

How to watch Scotland Women v Japan Women on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 1:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Scotland are the underdogs once against but their spirited display against England should give them hope.

Japan will hope to bounce back from a drab draw with Argentina, and should have enough to edge out Scotland in Rennes.

Prediction: Scotland Women 1-2 Japan Women