Hungary v Wales: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Wales will hope to boost their push for a place at Euro 2020 when they face Hungary in Budapest.

Flying winger Daniel James is expected to be a Manchester United player by the time the game rolls around, and will hope to emulate national team boss Ryan Giggs.

What time is Hungary v Wales?

Hungary v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th June 2019.

How to watch Hungary v Wales on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Fans can also watch the game from 7:25pm on Welsh-language channel S4C which is available on Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media in the UK and also on Freeview in Wales.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wales have a blossoming squad who will make mistakes, but will always learn from them.

James’ fearless running could cause real problems for Hungary but the hosts should not be underestimated.

They beat Croatia 2-1 in their last home game and will see Wales as a direct rival in the hunt for a Euro 2020 place.

Prediction: Hungary 1-1 Wales

